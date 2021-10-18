Faith-based singer, songwriter and keyboardist David Phelps will perform March 27 at The Pines Theater.
Phelps is known for his incredible vocal range and has made a name for himself in the Christian music sphere as a popular solo artist and as a tenor for the Gaither Vocal Band, according to a release from the Angelina Arts Alliance.
“We are thrilled to be able to add another outstanding performance to the annual Pines Theater lineup,’’ said Jennifer Allen, executive director of the Angelina Arts Alliance. ‘‘This artist represents the best quality artist that we strive to present. We continue to add performances that round out the programs to ensure we are serving the entire community. It’s going to be another great show.”
Single tickets for the 7 p.m. show range from $30-$45 and can be purchased online through the Angelina Arts box office at AngelinaArts.org or by calling 633-5454.
A graduate of Baylor University, Phelps is credited among today’s most spectacular voices, according to a release from the arts alliance. His seemingly endless vocal range, which extends more than three octaves, coupled with his gift for communicating a song, has brought the house down in the world’s most prestigious venues.
For nearly 20 years, David served as a member of the popular and prestigious Gaither Vocal Band and during that time received numerous Dove Awards, Grammy Awards and multiple platinum-selling recording projects.
As a solo artist, he received 2009 Dove Award nominations for Male Vocalist of the Year and Long Form Video for the Christmas DVD ‘‘O Holy Night’’ to add to his many awards and honors.
Since 2012, he has topped the Billboard charts multiple times with releases including the 2012 live DVD ‘‘Classic,’’ the 2015 live DVD ‘‘Freedom,’’ the 2017 live DVD ‘‘The Best Of David Phelps’’ and the 2018 live DVD ‘‘It Must Be Christmas,’’ which climbed to No. 2.
The various recordings have been featured on numerous television networks, including PBS, and have received acclaim in both secular and gospel music genres.
In 2017, he released ‘‘Hymnal: A Journey Of Faith Through Hymns.’’ Throughout the recording, Phelps lends his artistry to some of the most treasured hymns of the church.
The recording showcases masterful vocals and lush arrangements as each song takes the listener on a journey of inspiration and worship in song. The CD was followed by a companion live DVD in 2019. The DVD release breathes new life into these long-beloved songs and includes three exclusive songs not previously released by Phelps.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.