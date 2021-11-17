Chazz knows what it’s like to have a chronic health condition. He’s lived with Type 1 diabetes most of his life
“This is his life,” said Yshieka Edwards, Chazz’s mom.
Chazz is a fifth-grade student at Brandon Elementary, where he plays and learns just like any other kid with the exception of having an insulin pump.
“He has a great attitude, very easy going and has a great mom who is super on top of it,” said Missy Perry, Chazz’s nurse at Brandon.
Monday was a special day for Chazz because his classmates got to release blue balloons in honor of World Diabetes Day.
Jessica Barnett, Brandon Elementary counselor, came up with the idea to celebrate Chazz, wear blue and donate to a good cause.
“It’s not unusual to catch Chazz in the hallway traveling to or from the nurse,’’ Barnett said. ‘‘He never meets a stranger and will greet everyone he comes in contact with in the hallways. Everyone knows Chazz, and he knows everyone. He is the type of student who brightens your day just by walking in the room. Chazz is a ray of sunshine. He has a big personality and brings joy to everyone around him.’’
This year, the students took it one step further supporting Chazz.
“We are encouraging every student to donate a dollar. At the end of the week, we will make a donation in his honor to the Children’s Diabetes Foundation,” Barnett said.
Edwards said Chazz was very sick when he was young and finally got a diagnosis.
“We found out when he was 1 year old. It was a new world for us,’’ she said.
The main advice Ms. Edwards has for parents who have a child with diabetes is ‘‘just breathe.’’
“Seek medical advice, talk one-on-one with your doctor and nurses, monitor blood sugar, count carbs, have a good diet, find out what works for your baby,” she said.
After the balloon release, Chazz said, “Everyone I know is here and having a good time, a very happy time.”
