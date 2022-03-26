Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will continue in April to offer a free, multi-pronged approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
The latest job openings in the region are updated weekly, at detwork.org/job-seekers/jobs-now.
Job fairs
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas offers job fairs across the 12-county region. In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for, and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
Hiring event — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 7 in Shelby County. Local employers and job seekers will have the opportunity to speak about job opportunities and qualifications. Location: Community House, 425 San Augustine St., Center
Mega Job Fest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 28 in Angelina County. Large multi-industry job fair connecting employers with job seekers. Hosted in partnership with the Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce. Location: Pitser Garrison Convention Center, 601 N. Second St.
Check with the local workforce centers for hiring events near you. detwork.org/calendar.
Sign up for Jobs News by texting DETX to (855) 502-0026.
Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling (936) 639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.
Pop-up Workforce Centers
To bring services closer to residents of the rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers. Individuals have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers.
■ April 4, 9 a.m. to noon, at the Newton County Housing Authority, 103 Sartain, Newton.
■ April 5, 9 a.m. to noon at Tyler County Probation, 203 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
■ April 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring.
■ April 7, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ April 12, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ April 13, 9 a.m. to noon at the Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton.
■ April 14, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hemphill Housing Authority, 102 Ash St., Hemphill.
■ April 18, 1-3 p.m., at the Pineland Activity & Nutrition Center, 313 Dogwood, Pineland
■ April 19, 1-4 p.m. at the Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton.
■ April 20, 1-4 p.m., at the Newton Probation Office, 212 High St., Newton.
■ April 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville.
■ April 25, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the J. R. Huffman Library, 375 Sabine St., Hemphill.
■ April 26, 9 a.m. to noon at the San Augustine Career Center, 1002 Barrett St., San Augustine.
■ April 27, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Arthur Temple Sr. Memorial Library, 106 FM 83, Pineland
Virtual webinar
Vocational Rehabilitation Services and Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas host the fourth session for Students with Disabilities from 1:30-3 p.m. April 20. Session Four features college and university representatives discussing how to reach career goals.
SkillUp Deep East Texas
Residents of Deep East Texas have free access to more than 6,000 online learning courses to build skills and knowledge.
SkillUp Deep East Texas is a cost-effective opportunity for people to develop certificate-based job skills and upgrade their existing skill levels without additional expenses for travel, childcare and program fees. Participants receive digital badges or certificates as they complete each training session.
SkillUp Deep East Texas offers free access to workplace, business and IT/software courses, as well as offering Texans the ability to explore career pathways in more than 200 occupations.
For individuals, the courses are a friendly and convenient way to increase skills, change industries, find a new career, or gain better employment in a high-demand industry. Courses are delivered through Metrix Learning provided by Skillsoft, the training provider for more than half the Fortune 500 companies.
To get started, visit detwork.skillupamerica.org or contact a Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.