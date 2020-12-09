Prairie Grove Water Supply Corporation rescinds boil water notice
The Prairie Grove Water Supply Corporation has rescinded a boil water notice for its customers.
The district has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore adequate pressure, disinfectant levels, and/or bacteriological quality and has provided TCEQ with testing results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling.
If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact Chris Key, P.E., operations division manager of the Angelina & Neches River Authority, at 632-7795 or (877) 420-9075.
If a customer wishes to reach the TCEQ, they may call (512) 239-4691.
