Prescribed burn today in Davy Crockett National Forest The Lufkin Daily News Nov 15, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.The burn is 123 acres in Trinity County, north of the county’s airport.The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.Winds are predicted to be from the south.Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call 655-2299. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Prescribed Burn Trinity County Burn National Forest Habitat Physics Motor Vehicle Wildlife Low Beam Highway Speed Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPolice apprehend two involved in shooting at Pinewood Park ApartmentsCounty deliberates the role of county commissionersIdlewood Subdivision moves to Precinct 2Two men accused in February shooting also among those indictedLufkin police make two additional arrests related to Monday's Pinewood Park shootingLufkin to consider supporting Woodland Heights Enterprise Zone bidLufkin teen shot in arm at Winston ParkTexas schools can again set their own face mask rules after federal judge overrules Gov. Greg Abbott's banLate-Wednesday fire destroys vacant home on Conn AvenuePOLICE REPORTS: Deputies respond to three reports about animal complaints Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.