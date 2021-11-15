A prescribed burn is planned today in the Davy Crockett National Forest, according to officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas.

The burn is 123 acres in Trinity County, north of the county’s airport.

The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

Winds are predicted to be from the south.

Smoke should not impact any highways, but if motorists should encounter smoke, they should reduce their speed and use low beams. For questions, call 655-2299.