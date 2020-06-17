The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office has posted a video that addresses the video that appears to show three deputies attacking a man in April that has recently surfaced online.
The video has just been posted on the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and includes Sheriff Greg Sanches and Capt. Alton Lenderman. Sanches told The Lufkin Daily News that the sheriff's office will not release the dash-camera footage from the deputy’s vehicle because of the investigation.
The Lufkin Daily News will have an update to this story as soon as more information is made available.
