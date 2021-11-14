The Family Crisis Center is asking East Texans to bring peace and joy to survivors of domestic violence by adopting a family and providing gifts in order to make Christmas shine a little brighter.
The purpose of the center’s Adopt-a-Family program is to match community members with survivors of abuse and their children who are working to build new lives free from violence during the holidays.
“The families we serve often feel discouraged because they don’t have the resources to make Christmas feel special for their children because they come to the agency fleeing abuse — often with just the clothes on their backs,” said Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center.
“What better way to celebrate the holidays than by putting a smile on the face of a child and helping to create happy, new memories for their family?”
Individuals, businesses or groups can contact the agency and be matched with a family who is currently receiving services at the Family Crisis Center. The agency will provide a personalized list of things the families need the most as well as a wish list for the holidays.
Families can be adopted until Thursday, and unwrapped gifts and wrapping supplies can be delivered to the agency’s administrative office until Dec. 7, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
For more information on the Adopt-a-Family program, contact Angela Turner, marketing & communications coordinator at the Family Crisis Center, at (936) 639-1681 or email her at aturner@fccet.com.
