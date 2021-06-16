A man died in Lufkin police custody Wednesday morning, according to a press release from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.
At 12:49 a.m., police responded to the 1900 block of Hill Street after a woman called, saying a friend was throwing and breaking things inside her home. When officers arrived, they made contact with the friend at a neighboring home and the caller had locked the man out of her home for her safety, according to the release.
Officers took the man into custody and he admitted being intoxicated, the release states. Police observed behavior “consistent with PCP intoxication” and the man had a Class C warrant out for his arrest, according to police.
Because of his behavior, police had a medical unit dispatched to the scene to have him medically cleared at a local hospital before being taken to jail.
He began having seizures 22 minutes after being admitted to a local hospital and "coded," acording to police.
He was pronounced dead a short time later, the release states.
More details are pending and the case is under investigation by the Texas Rangers.
