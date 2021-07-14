Now that was fun. And I can gladly say that wasn’t something I was expecting to think on Monday night.
If we’re being honest, MLB’s home run derby is an event that almost never lives up to expectations.
In theory, watching the best players in the league line up to hit moon shot homers seems like an awfully good idea. In reality, it usually doesn’t live up to the hype.
That’s why I might have had a few reservations before sitting down to watch the home run derby.
Once again, it seemed like it had it all. There was a showcase to highlight Shohei Ohtani’s brilliance while also having a reigning champion that was somehow overlooked before the night.
There was a guaranteed highlight show of Joey Gallo smashing home runs with Matt Olson being a darkhorse for a spectacular show of his own.
Once again, it seemed like it would have it all.
But I’d been lured in before only to watch a two-hour snorefest.
Sure, Josh Hamilton’s show was fun, Ken Griffey never disappointed, and even with all his faults, Mark McGwire was can’t-miss TV.
So as I settled in to watch Monday’s home run derby, I hoped for the best and expected the worst.
Fortunately I don’t mind admitting when I’m wrong.
Before I’d gotten my first snack, the show was on.
It didn’t take long for Pete Alonso to put on another display before Juan Soto and Ohtani put on a show of their own.
Then about midway through the derby, the outcome was a foregone conclusion.
And man, did Alonso put on a show. No number was too high for him to overcome.
He was so impressive that it reminded me of the story of Larry Bird showing up to the 3-point competition and asking who was coming in second.
Bird was right. And if Alonso would have done the same, even the best power hitters in the world wouldn’t have had much to say about it.
Deservedly so, Alonso was the one still standing at the end of the night, earning back-to-back derby trophies and the million-dollar prizes that go along with them.
Even with that heavy dose of reality, nobody can convince me Trey Mancini wasn’t the real winner of the night.
The scoreboard in the final round will show: Alonso 23, Mancini 22.
This was the rare case that there wasn’t really a loser in that championship round. And trust me that I’m not the one that’s really big on moral victories.
It’s more than a game can be one of the most overused cliches in sports.
The night’s runner-up, Trey Mancini, proved otherwise on a memorable night in Denver.
If you don’t know his story, Mancini missed the entire 2020 season while battling stage three colon cancer.
He said his plan all along was to be back in the Orioles’ lineup for the 2021 season. Plans for cancer patients don’t always turn into reality.
Truth be told, Mancini was a winner even before the home run derby started.
Taking the field for the season was an accomplishment. Finishing second place in the home run derby was a borderline miracle.
In my younger days, I wouldn’t give it a second thought. But maybe it was my own sappy self getting up there in age just a little bit that makes me appreciate Mancini just a little bit more.
It wasn’t long ago that I didn’t have much of a first-hand experience with anyone in my life fighting their own battle with cancer.
Now the awful disease has hit a little too close to home on more than one occasion.
My wife Barb told me about her own cancer diagnosis just over a year ago.
It’s safe to say we knew it would be a long road ahead. We also knew we weren’t the ones who really knew the answers.
Since the day she broke that news, there were nights of confusion and downright fright.
There were at least as many nights of laughs and fun while soaking in time with each other.
She took the first part of a quote from Shawshank Redemption to heart.
“Get busy living.’”
Maybe that’s what made me appreciate a night like Saturday a little more.
That’s when I got the chance to go to my friends’ wedding as Stevie and Becca tied the knot. From the back of the room, I got to watch Barb do what she loves, capturing photos of the magical moments in people’s lives.
Even through the stressful night of a photographer, she was in her element. Even after getting home, she was still in the zone, editing and posting photos until well past midnight.
She wasn’t promised she’d have many more nights like these, and it’s obvious she doesn’t take them for granted.
Once she got news on her remission, she seized the moment.
From a night at the Grand Ole Opry (one of her bucket list items) to a night shooting a wedding, she has soaked it all in and never looked back.
I’ve always been in awe of her. Maybe I just appreciate it a little more now.
As good as stories like that are, there is always the other side of cancer.
Six years ago, I got the call from Cher-ron, my kids’ mom, saying she had leukemia.
Tomorrow will be five years since I broke the news to my girls that they’d never get to see her again.
This time of the year is always the toughest for them.
Since then, she’s missed out on her girls rapidly growing into young women. Even their best moments are often accompanied by a late-night conversation wishing she could have been there to see it.
We’ll spend the weekend at NASA and a baseball game, sharing plenty of the old stories about their mom.
Maybe stories like those are what made Tuesday’s home run derby a little more special than usual.
Mancini was out there swinging for the nights he wasn’t promised and the family who gets to watch him.
He was also out there swinging for people like Barb, Cher-ron and millions of others who have have fought or are currently fighting their own battles.
“That’s the message that I really wanted to get across,” Mancini said in an ESPN interview after the derby. “I’m still going through a battle, and there’s so many people going through battles still, but you can go back to where you were before.
“I feel great about my health and where I am and what the future holds, but you definitely don’t wanna take any day for granted.”
Fittingly enough, my favorite tweet of the night came from former Major Leaguer Will Middlebrooks before Alonso even hoisted up the trophy.
“I don’t care how it ends, @TreyMancini, you’re my hero.”
For all the heroes out there who are fighting or have fought their own battles, those homers were for you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.