The Angelina County Drug-Free All-Stars committed themselves to volunteer work and raising awareness of underage drug, alcohol and tobacco use in the community during the fall semester.
The students held virtual meetings with Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission agent Thomas Matthews, Judge Paul White and his Drug Court, and the Family Crisis Center of Deep East Texas throughout the semester.
The All-Stars also participated in school and community activities to raise awareness of the consequences of drug, alcohol and tobacco use.
The activities included: creating presentations for middle school students during Red Ribbon Week; designing social media posts for teen drug, alcohol and tobacco prevention; participating in a cigarette butt pick-up for Great American Smoke Out; and participating in a holiday-themed Project Sticker Shock to combat drinking and driving during the holidays.
Since 1988, The Coalition has focused on eliminating the use of harmful substances by affecting public policy, laws, attitudes and behaviors, all in an effort to foster healthy life-long choices for the local community.
For more information about Drug-Free All-Stars, contact Abby Baker at The Coalition at 634-9308.
