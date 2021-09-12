Jase Magers Field on Saturday was the site of a pair of nail-biting soccer matches, with the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners and the No. 19 Roadrunners squeezing out wins over Blinn College.
Both AC teams remained unbeaten after a pair of wins, setting up Wednesday’s showdown with nationally ranked Tyler Junior College teams.
Lady Roadrunners 1, Lady Bucs 0 — AC’s Camila Montero opened the scoring barely 10 minutes into Saturday’s match, scraping the underside of the crossbar on a long-range goal off a free kick in the 10th minute.
Montero’s goal stood up the remainder of the match, with the Lady Roadrunners turning in several defensive gems to preserve the 1-0 win at home.
Lady ‘Runner keeper Emily Quintanilla did her part, turning away several Lady Buc scoring opportunities. However, it was Abi Hearn’s play in the match’s late stage ensuring Quintanilla finished with a clean sheet.
In the 80th minute, Blinn mounted a press leading to a shot on goal. Quintanilla dove to deflect the ball, only to have it roll across the line. Hearn managed to sweep the ball out of the nets in a super clearance, and the Lady Roadrunners kept the Lady Bucs out of scoring range the rest of the way.
The Lady Roadrunners (4-0, 4-0) are scheduled to host No. 1 Tyler Junior College Wednesday in Lufkin, with kickoff set for 5 p.m.
No. 19 Roadrunners 2, Blinn College 1 — Angelina College’s Roadrunners made their first home defense since earning the program’s first national ranking, squeezing out their sixth straight win to open the 2021 season.
Ulises Mercado scored both Roadrunner goals in Saturday’s 2-1 win over Blinn College at Jase Magers Field.
Mercado opened the scoring in the 20th minute, going top shelf on a free kick for a quick 1-0 AC lead. Mercado then would add a goal on a penalty kick in the 42nd minute, pushing the Roadrunner lead to 2-0.
Blinn’s Stefan Fevnier Sildor cut the AC lead with a goal in the 61st minute, and Sildor seconds later appeared to have evened the score, only to have his second goal discounted on an offsides call.
Roadrunner keeper Uche Santschi made two key saves in the waning moments
AC (6-0, 5-0) will host No. 3 Tyler Junior College Wednesday at Jase Magers Field. Kickoff will take place at 7:30 p.m.
