Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct two prescribed burns today.
■ The prescribed burn in the Davy Crockett National Forest will be west of Nogalus in Trinity and Houston counties on Forest Road 525.
The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat. The proposed burn area is 1,490 acres.
Winds are predicted to be from the southeast.
Smoke should not impact any highways, but if you should encounter smoke, reduce your speed and use your low beams. If you have questions, call 655-2299.
■ The prescribed burn in the Angelina National Forest will be in the Boykin Spring area south of state Highway 63.
Winds are predicted to be from the southeast.
