Nearly 600 students received their degrees or certifications from Angelina College for the summer and fall semesters of 2019 and the spring 2020 semester.
The list of graduates is divided by hometown of record and includes the appropriate degree or certification:
Alexandria, Louisiana: Kevin Norman, AA, Health and Physical Education.
Apeldoorn, The Netherlands: Daisy de Boer, AA, General Studies.
Alto
Samantha Barrow, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Edric Bradford, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Laurie Carver, AAS, Nursing; Marleni Gonzalez, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; William Hunt, Cert. 1, Basic Welding; and Brittany Thacker, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Argyle: Isaiah Horace, AS, Business-Leading to BBA.
Broaddus: Kacy Adkins, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; and Hailey Quinney, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Bronson: Kayla Crawford, AAS, General Business.
Brookeland: Charles Runnels Jr., Cert. 1, Police Academy.
Broussard, Louisiana: Joey Migues, AA, Health and Physical Education.
Burke: Anahi Blee, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1 and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Administrative; Elizabeth De La Cruz, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; and Olivia Richmond, AAS, Surgical Technology.
Call: Blake Manuel, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Center: Hayleigh Caston, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Vanessa Latham, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Michaela Lengl, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Odalis Martinez, AAS, Radiologic Technology; and Rosa Rojas, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1.
Centerville: Mary Brooke, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing.
Centralia: Allison Meshell, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing.
Chester: Kevin Sirmons, AAS, Management Development; and Marty Thompson, AAS, Criminal Justice and Cert. 1, Criminal Justice Core.
Chireno: Carolyn Frazier, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; and Alejandrina Quintanilla, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Cleveland: Tristan Allbright, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Larry Castellow, Cert. 1, Police Academy; and Jacob Hayden, Cert. 1, Police Academy.
Coldspring: Kaylee Jordan, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Jesse Russell, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Administrative.
College Station: Brittany Connell, Cert. 1, Police Academy; and Melinda Kupka, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies.
Colmesneil: Courtney Broussard, AA, General Studies; Victoria Cleberg, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Billie Dillard, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Administrative; and Crystal Kurtz, AAT, Teaching.
Conroe: Adedamola Ibukun, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Quavious Johnson, AA, Music; and Briana Sherman, AAS, Nursing.
Converse: Hope Redwine, AAS, Respiratory Care.
Corrigan: Kaytlynn Fussell, AAS, Emergency Medical Services; Melanie Guerrero, AA, General Studies; Jasmine Gulley, AA, General Studies; Colton Lovell, AAS, Criminal Justice; Diana Mercado, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Keaton Whitworth, AAS, EMT-Fluid Power Specialty; Ana Zuniga, AAS, Management Development; and Sandra Zuniga, AAS, Nursing.
Crockett
Cristal Arvizu, AA, General Studies; Hunter Bodine, AAS, General Business and Cert. 1, General Business; Melanie Coleman, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Dajah Davis, AA, General Studies; Saul Gonzalez, AAS, Welding Technology; Ashlie Jordan, AAS, General Business and Cert. 1, General Business; Lucero Ocampo Rodriguez, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; and Caressa Woodard, AAS, Human Services Case Management.
Crosby: Brittany Wilson, AAS, Nursing.
Cushing: Robert Griffith, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Rebecca Ham, AAS, Human Services Case Management; and Kajal Patel, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Cypress: Hayden Evans, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Savannah Keziah, AA, General Studies; and Grace Owino, AAS, Nursing.
Dallas: Imani Ramirez, AAS, Nursing; and Angel Williams, AAS, Nursing.
Deer Park: McKenna Fryar, AA, General Studies.
Diboll: Mirella Carrillo-Ibarra, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Joshua Cordova, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jerliseah Davis, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Laura Diosdado, AAS, Respiratory Care; Austin Dubose, AAS, EMT-Electrical Technician Specialty, Cert. 1, Electrician Specialty, Cert. 1, EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty, Cert. 1, EMT-Process Control Technician; Mariel Faullon, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Fitzpatrick Foster, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Charles Gelvin, AA, General Studies; Alexis Grimaldo, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Christian Holley, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Elvis Maddox, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Breanna Mason, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Leslie Medina, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Kylie Rodgers, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jose Santana, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Abisag Saucedo, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; James Scott, AAS, Computer Information Systems Network Support Technician and Cert. 1, Computer Information Systems-Network Administration; and Vanessa Terrazas, AS, Business-Leading to BBA.
Douglass: Riley Lucas, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Ashton Pearson, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; and Holly Traylor, AAS, Nursing.
Etoile: William Jones, AA, General Studies.
Fort Washington, Maryland: Travis Henson, AA, Health and Physical Education.
Garrison: Ashley Adams, AA, Health and Physical Education; and Rachel Higginbotham, AAS, Nursing.
Georgetown: Wesley Gafford, AA, General Studies.
Goodrich: Ethan Placker, Cert. 1, Police Academy; and Johnny Wooten, Cert. 1, Police Academy.
Grapeland: Alexandria Davis, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; BaRekia Davis, AA, General Studies; and Joanie Turner, AA, General Studies.
Groveton: Justin Cowart, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Jennifer Hernandez, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Krystal Hollis, AAS, Surgical Technology; Christian Rains, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Christy Riley, AAS, Nursing; Juan Sanchez, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; Richard Taeger, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; and Jenny Taylor, AA, Visual Arts.
Hexham, England: Bradley Lowes, AA, General Studies.
Hillister: Haley Briers, AAS, Nursing; Brandy Howard, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1 and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Administrative; and Raven Perkins, AAS, Nursing.
Houston: Chelsea Barnes, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jade Dewbre, AA, General Studies; and Eva Phillips, AA, General Studies.
Humble: Walter Prevost, AA, General Studies.
Huntington: Kaleb Benge, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Jonathan Bryan, Cert. 2, EMS-Paramedic; Bret Burleson, AA, General Studies; William Carnes, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Christian Cornelius, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Amee Drahos, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Brennan Duncan, Cert. 2, Advance Welding, Cert. 1, Intermediate Welding and Cert. 1, Basic Welding; Kierstan Echhade, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Cody English, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Kristen Evans, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Adrian Granados, AAS, Nursing; Joshua Mason, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Taelor Miller, AA, General Studies; Ashley Munroe, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Haley Newcomb, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing- MEEP; Lindsey Newcomb, AA, General Studies; Kaitlynn Riley, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Tria Sanchez, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Lauren Sumners, AAT, Teaching; Scott Tatrai, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Sawyre Thornhill, AA, General Studies; Macy Turner, AA, General Studies; and Hunter Willis, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential.
Huntsville: Matthew Besserman, AA, General Studies; Ryan Byrd, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Purity Kimani, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Jonathan Moore, Cert. 1, Police Academy; and Domiqua Rhodes, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing.
Jasper: Kristi Byerly, AAS, Nursing; Cassidy Dorris, AA, General Studies; Fernando Herrera, Cert. 1, Intermediate Welding; Kathryn Neely, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-CDA Level 1; Quaminia Riley, AAS, Child and Family Development; Caitlyn Warren, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Joshua Weeks, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts and Cert. 1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Amber Williams, AA, General Studies; and Matthew Williams, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing.
Katy: Julio Cobo, AA, Health and Physical Education; and Reno Dominguez, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman.
Kennard: Robbin Gibson, AA, General Studies; and Valerie Pope, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1.
Kingwood: Jessica Husband, AS, Business-Leading to BBA.
Kirbyville: Julie Alexander, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Brennan Davis, AAS, Criminal Justice; and Haley Jacobs, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing.
League City: Haley Cohen, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography.
Livingston: Justin Baskin, AA, General Studies; Lindsay Bills, AAS, Nursing; Ashlyn Carpenter, AAS, Nursing; Jennifer Colburn, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Shelby Handy, AAS, Nursing; Monique Hernandez, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Krishana Hicks, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Curt Hudson, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Kaila Isbell, AAS, Surgical Technology; Jazmyn Jernigan, AAS, Nursing; Sidney Johnson, AAS, Criminal Justice; Iren Jones, AAS, Nursing; Tamara Langley, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Manuel Martinez, AAS, General Business; Keagan Newman, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Demonica Newsome, AAS, Human Services Case Management; Cody Smith, AA, General Studies; Andrea Tassin, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Amie Wagner, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Administrative and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Melissa Wiggins, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Shonda Wiggins, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; and Alma Williams, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1.
Lovelady: Brandon Gearhart, AAS, Welding Technology; and Nyesha Pope, AAS, Office Administration.
Lufkin: Ivan Acevedo, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology; Ricardo Acevedo, AAS, Management Development; Ruby Acevedo, AAS, Surgical Technology; Crystal Adams, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Belen Alanis, AAS, Criminal Justice; Adriana Alegria, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Timiya Allen, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Ariadna Amaro, AAS, Nursing; Shaylyn Anthony, AA, General Studies; Tameeka Anthony, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Richard Austin, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Daniel Banks, Cert. 1, Vocational Welding; Gerardo Barboza, AAS, Welding Technology; Rachel Barrett, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Kayana Barrios, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Luis Bauer, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Shamonica Bell, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Faith Benton, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Adrian Bocanegra, AA, General Studies; Carys Bocock, AA, General Studies; Kayla Box, AA, General Studies; Joshua Branson, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Daylan Brooks, AA, General Studies; Jerry Burris, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Lana Burrous, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Krystle Calais, AAS, Nursing; Hugh Campbell, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Roman Cardenas, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Ruben Carrizales, Cert. 1, Diesel Technology; Carolyn Charlton, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic; Adrian Chavez, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Javier Chavez, AAS, Criminal Justice; Dylan Cloyd, AA, General Studies; Oscar Cordero, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Rebecca Cordero, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Elena Cruz, AAS, Criminal Justice; James Cruz, AAS, EMT-Electrical Specialty, Cert. 1, EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty and Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Alayna Daniel, AA, General Studies; Ethan Davis, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology; Isrrael Del Angel, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Francisco Deleon, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Asa Dewitz, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Briana Dillard, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Tony Dorsey, AAS, Respiratory Care; Rachelle Due, AAS, Surgical Technology; Breanna Duran, AA, General Studies; Kristy Durbin, AAT, Teaching; Malika El Malki, AAS, Nursing; Kelsey Elrod-Lewing, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Eric Enriquez, AAS, Computer Information Systems-Network Support Technician; Karen Erbey, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic; Yudi Escobedo, AAS, Surgical Technology; Freddy Esoh, AAS, Nursing; Raven Ferguson, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Christopher Ferman, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Elora Flowers, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts and Cert. 1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Kellie Follie, AA, General Studies; Jennifer Fowler, AAS, Human Services Case Management, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic and Cert. 1, Human Services-Intermediate; Charles Freeman, AAS, Emergency Medical Services and Cert. 2, EMS-Paramedic; Laura Fryer, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Ever Fuentes, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Courtnee Garcia, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Janet Garcia, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic; Jessica Garcia, AAS, Office Administration; Orlanda Garcia, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Administrative; Maricela Garcia Lizcano, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Mehriel Gatus, AA, General Studies; Robert Gilbert, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Kimberly Goodman, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Gilbert Granado, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Randerika Greer, AAS, Surgical Technology; Laura Greusel, AA, General Studies; Farris Griffin, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Kaylin Grissett, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Victor Guerrero, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Brittany Guidry, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Sarah Guillen, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Danielle Gumapac, AAS, Nursing; Guillermo Gutierrez, Cert. 1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Nancy Gutierrez, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Gesell Guzman, AAS, Criminal Justice and Cert. 1, Criminal Justice Core; Heather Hargis, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Kelsee Harris, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Nykesha Harrison, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Peggy Harrison, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic; Cameron Hart, AA, General Studies; Fabiola Hernandez, AAS, Surgical Technology; Jasmin Hernandez, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Italia Hernandez Rojo, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Torrie Houston, AAS, Child and Family Development; Debbie Howard, AAS, Respiratory Care; Jocelyn Huerta, AAS, Child and Family Development; Ashley Humphries, AA, General Studies; Caitlyn Hutson, AA, Music; Caleb Inman, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Natalie Izaguirre, AA, General Studies; Jamie Jackson, AAS, Respiratory Care; Kody Jacobs, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; Maria Jaime, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Javier Jaraguchi, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Stefan Jaraguchi, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Delesha Johnson, AAS, Office Administration; Jaselynn Johnson, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Mercedez Johnson, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Marlon Kelley, Cert. 1, Basic Welding, Cert. 1, Intermediate Welding and Cert. 2, Advanced Welding; Lucero Kennedy, AAS, Computer Systems Information-Network Support Technician; Jordon King, Cert. 1, Basic Welding; Diana Kolb, AA, General Studies; Nayeli Landaverde, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Stacy Laurel, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Alexis Law, AA, General Studies; Sergio Lazaro, Cert. 1, EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Lindsey Ledbetter, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Kaitlyn Lepage, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts; Baley Linton, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Asucena Lopez, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Eva Lopez, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Baylen Lovett, AAS, Emergency Medical Services; Ryleigh Lunsford, AAT, Teaching; Jasmine Maclas, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Antonio Maldonado, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Monica Marines, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Erick Martinez, Cert. 1, Intermediate Welding; Elizabeth Mathews, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Esterlyn McAfee, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic; Kaylee McCarty, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Ramona Menefee, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Dante Mills, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Robert Mitchem, Cert. 1, EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty and Cert. 1, EMT-Fluid Power Specialty; Aspen Modisette, AAT, Teaching; Christopher Moore, AAS, Nursing; Danyell Moore, AAS, Surgical Technology; La’Netra Moore, AA, General Studies; Yamileth Moreno, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Sidra Moton, AAS, Management Development and Cert. 1, Management Development; Winnie Muchoki, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Meagan Nunn, AAS, Surgical Technology; Amanda Oehler, AAS, Nursing; Hannah Ogden, AAS, Nursing; Makayla Oliphant, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Kyrsten Oliver, AA, General Studies; Virydiana Orta, AAS, Criminal Justice; Tania Ortiz, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Maddison Osborn, AA, General Studies; Demetra Overshine, AA, General Studies; Eliana Padilla, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts, Cert. 1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts and Cert. 3, Design and Applied Arts-Film Production (ENH Cert.); Dylan Parker, AAS, Respiratory Care; Edgar Parra, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Tabitha Paul, Cert. 1, Basic Welding and Cert. 1, Intermediate Welding; Sarah Paulson, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Kevin Pebsworth, AAS, Emergency Medical Services; Sherry Pence, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Andrea Perez, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Milneshia Phipps, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Hannah Pierce, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Jacob Pierce, AA, Health and Physical Education; Noah Pitts, AA, General Studies; Rebekah Poret, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Elvis Rahmanovic, AAS, Criminal Justice; Catalina Ramirez, AAS, Office Administration and AAS, General Business; Kimberly Ramirez, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Jami Rast, AA, General Studies; Hannah Reed, AA, General Studies; Heather Rhodes, AA, General Studies; Amanda Richards, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Chasity Roberts, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Glenda Rodgers, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Angelique Rodriguez, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Bernardo Rodriguez, AA, General Studies; Julian Rodriguez, Cert. 1, EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty; Jose Rojas, AA, General Studies; Candice Rushing, AAS, Criminal Justice; Richard Russell, AAS, Emergency Medical Services; Sherilyn Ryan, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Julian Sanchez, AA, General Studies; Jessica Santoyo, AAT, Teaching; Sara Schooley, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Anthony Schroeder, AAS, EMT-Electrical Specialty, Cert. 1, EMT-Process Control Technician, Cert. 1, EMT-Maintenance Technician Specialty and Cert. 1, EMT-Electrician Specialty; Lakeitha Simmons, AAT, Teaching; Cory Smith, AAS, Welding Technology; Kristyn Smith, AAS, Nursing; Damaris Snyder, Cert. 2, EMS-Paramedic; David Spann, Cert. 1, Police Academy; William Spears, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Cody Starling, AA, General Studies; Jonah Stringer, AAS, Nursing; Joseph Sumrall, Cert. 2, EMS-Paramedic; Kylie Sumrall, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Stevan Swafford, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; Jamie Symank, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Liza Thompson, AAS, Respiratory Care; Adrian Tobias, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Albelardo Torres, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Regina Tucker, AAS, Human Services-Case Management and Cert. 1, Human Services-Intermediate; Shannon Turner, AAS, Nursing; Angelica Valdes, AAS, Nursing; Mark Vandine, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Anthony Vargas, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Jasmine Vasquez, AAT, Teaching; Liz Vasquez, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1 and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Administrative; Alicia Vazquez, AA, General Studies; Sary Vazquez, AAT, Teaching; Jeri Villareal, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Julissa Villegas, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic; Velma Walker, AAS, Office Administration; Kaitlyn Walters, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Blaze Wars, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Kaitlyn Weeks, AAS, Respiratory Care; Anthony Wells, AAS, Respiratory Care; Tyler Wenzel, AA, General Studies; Jon White, AA, Health and Physical Education; Frank Whitehead, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Lakeatra Wilborn, Cert. 1, Drafting and Design Technology; Landon Wilkerson, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Ladonna Williams, AAS, Nursing; Rineshia Williams, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Travis Williams, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Haley Willson, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Caitlin Wilson, AA, General Studies; Brandon Yarbrough, AAS, Paralegal-Legal Assistant; Mark Yarnall, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; and Othoniel Zammaron, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty.
Many, Louisiana: Amanda Harwell, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
Manvel: David Ryan Finke, AA, General Studies.
Milam: Nicole Ruland Perry, AA, Health and Physical Education.
Montgomery: Alexa von Gontard, AA, General Studies.
Moscow: Tracy Brown, Cert. 1, Police Academy; and Melissa Damian, AAS, Nursing.
Nacogdoches: Zachary Allensworth, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Rebecca Anthony, AAS, Child and Family Development; Marina Antunez, AAS, Child and Family Development and Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Shelby Ballard, AAS, General Business; Tanner Bass, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Jolynn Blackwell, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Benjamin Blough, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; Da’Neisha Brown, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Stephani Byrd, AAS, Human Services-Case Management; Emmanuel Cabrera Monjaras, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Juan Cano, Cert. 1, EMT-Electrical Specialty; Cecilia Carrillo, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Britney Castle, AAS, General Business; Stephanie Castro, AAT, Teaching; Charlisa Claudrick, AAS, Criminal Justice; Cameron Connor, AA, General Studies; Tyler Conner, Cert. 2, EMS-Paramedic; William Crocker, AAS, General Business; Emilee Crowe, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Myleah Davis, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Xsavian Davonta, Cert. 1, Criminal Justice Core; Malcomm Ellis, Cert. 1, HVAC-Residential; Atzuri Espinoza, AA, General Studies; Kay Frederick, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Meghan Frigon, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Yasmeen Gallegos, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Michelle Galvez, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Pricila Garcia, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Johnetta Harless, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Charmaine Harris, AA, General Studies; Lucero Ibarra, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Justin Keiffer, AA, Journalism/Mass Communications; Kyle Labosky, AAS, Radiologic Technology; Alisia Lozano, AAS, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts, Cert. 1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts and Cert. 3, Design and Applied Arts-Film Production (ENH Cert.); Kimberly Luna, AAS, Surgical Technology; Eduardo Moreno, AA, Health and Physical Education; Cecilia Morones-Sekino, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Cameron Morton, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies; Diana Ortiz Velasco, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Diamond Porter, Cert. 1, Real Estate Salesman; Kelsie Rapsilver, AA, General Studies; Makayla Ray, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Shana Reeves, AAS, Nursing; Alan Reyes, Cert. 1, Basic Welding; Juanita Rivas, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Giselle Rivera, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology; Kayla Robinson, AA, General Studies; Joana Rodriguez, AAS, Diagnostic Medical Sonography; Lizeth Rodriguez, Cert. 1, Design and Applied Arts-Graphic Arts and Cert. 3, Design and Applied Arts-Film Production (ENH Cert.); Nancy Sanchez-Barela, AAT, Teaching; Drew Shifflet, AA, Health and Physical Education; Nathan Smith, Cert. 2, EMS-Paramedic; Robert Smith, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology; Rolanda Sterns, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic; Emma Terrell, AA, General Studies; Britney Thompson, AA, General Studies; Abigail Tostado, AAT, Teaching; Paola Villareal, AA, General Studies; Kristin Weatherford, AAS, Child and Family Development; and Jennifer Zapatero, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP.
Null: Reagan Jordan, Cert. 1, Police Academy.
Onalaska: Tara Haynes, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Christopher Huestis, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Brianne Leonard, AA, General Studies; Taryn Lopez, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Samantha Peters, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology; and Erin Wallace, AA, General Studies.
Palestine: Christian Musil, AAS, Emergency Medical Services.
Pearland: Euro Diaz, AA, General Studies; and Ashley Okolovitch, AS, Multidisciplinary Studies.
Pflugerville: Fernando Marquez, AA, General Studies.
Pineland: Alma Schovajsa, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1.
Pollok: Summer Durham, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Hailey Gersbach, AAS, Respiratory Care; Skylor Hinshaw, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Maddison Hoose, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Emily Laroe, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; Olga Luna, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Mayra Romero, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; and Austin Yarbrough, AAS, Drafting and Design Technology and Cert. 1, Drafting and Design Technology.
Porter: Bety Hernandez Ortega, AA, General Studies.
Richwood: Victoria Cerecero, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1.
Rusk: Peyton Parsons, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing.
San Augustine: Latasha Barnes, AAS, Nursing; Lashonda Bledsoe, Cert. 1, Child and Family Development-Level 1; Ka’Myriah Burrell, Cert. 1, Office Administration-Word Processing; Dolores Dubois, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing; Jessica Moreno, Cert. 1, Office Administration-Word Processing; and Jesse Woods, Cert. 1, Police Academy.
San Marcos: Italli Suarez, AA, General Studies.
Schwarzenbach, Switzerland: Jasmin Keller, AA, General Studies.
Silsbee: Mary Hebert, Cert. 2, EMS-Paramedic.
Tenaha: David Hernandez, AAS, Surgical Technology.
The Woodlands: Eric Bordovsky, AS, Business-Leading to BBA.
Timpson: Happy Willhoite, AAS, Human Services-Case Management, Cert. 1, Human Services-Basic and Cert. 1, Human Services-Intermediate.
Trinity: Timothy King, AA, General Studies; and Kevin Riley, AAS, Electronics Technology, Cert. 1, Electronics Technology-Basic Networking Specialty, Cert. 1, Networking Specialty and Cert. 1, Electronics Technology-Computer Maintenance.
Voorhees, New Jersey: Markus Stevenson, AS, Business-Leading to BBA.
Wells: Reagan Harris, AS, Business-Leading to BBA; and Michele Melton, AAS, Child and Family Development.
Woodville: Jared Bynum, Cert. 1, Police Academy; Joshua Hardin, Cert. 1, Police Academy; and Christina Rowland, AA, General Studies.
Zavalla: Roxanne Bryan, Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Jolie Cheney, AA, General Studies; Teresa Cryer, AA, General Studies; Sue Dear, AS, General Studies; Makaela Eastwood, AAS, Nursing and Cert. 2, Vocational Nursing-MEEP; Christopher Prestidge, Cert. 1, Automotive Technology; and Marcie Stowe, Cert. 1, Pharmacy Technology.
Zwolle, Louisiana: Mallary Parrie, AAS, Radiologic Technology.
