A Diboll man died Saturday night following an auto-pedestrian crash on state Highway 7 west of FM 2782, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2021 Chevrolet pickup was traveling westbound at approximately 10:20 p.m. when a pedestrian walked from the center of the roadway and into the westbound lane, where he was struck by the Chevrolet, according to the DPS report.
The pedestrian was identified as 22-year-old James Davis of Diboll. He was transported to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, according to the DPS report.
DPS identified the driver of the Chevrolet as 33-year-old Salvador Aguinaga from Pollok. Aguinaga and a passenger were not injured during the crash.
This crash remains under investigation, according to DPS. Additional information is not available at this time.
