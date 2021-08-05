The U.S. Highway 69 north at Loop 287 underpass was shut down for several hours while Lufkin police worked to clear the scene of a chicken truck that overturned around 5 p.m.
The truck driver did not report any major injuries, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.
"We believe there were some chicken fatalities, but the majority are OK," she said.
The department called an out-of-town truck and crew to collect the live chickens from the scene so the truck could be uprighted, Pebsworth said.
