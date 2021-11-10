Taking a canoe trip down the Neches River is a special way to understand the importance of the decades of volunteer conservation work of Lufkin’s Richard and Bonnie Donovan.
Now Joe Murray, also of Lufkin, has established the Richard and Bonnie Donovan Award with Texas Conservation Alliance to honor the Donovan’s conservation legacy.
As Richard writes in his iconic book, ‘‘Paddling the Wild Neches,’’ he opened up The Lufkin Daily News one morning in 1998 to read the Rockland Dam project had been resurrected and there were plans for a whole string of lakes on the Neches, drowning forever the rich wild Neches bottomlands where he had grown up hunting, fishing and camping with buddies.
“Those water people are divvying up my river,” he thought, “… laying claim to our river, yours and mine, the people’s river, a river rich in history and tradition.”
Over the next 20 years Richard and Bonnie fought for the people’s river, supporting establishment of the Neches River National Wildlife Refuge (10,000 acres and growing), opposing unnecessary dams that destroy wildlife habitat and take people’s land and spending countless hours giving slide shows, leading nature walks and meeting with people to talk about the importance of protecting perhaps the most natural river corridor in the Southeastern United States.
For the fall 2021 semester, the Richard and Bonnie Donovan Award is funding an intern with Texas Conservation Alliance, Michael Trevino, a recent graduate of the University of Texas at Arlington with a Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science.
Trevino has on-the-ground experience in water quality issues, habitat restoration and GIS mapping, and is aiming toward certification as an arborist.
TCA appreciates Murray’s gift to support its work and is grateful for the opportunity to highlight the conservation leadership of Richard and Bonnie Donovan.
