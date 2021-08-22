Multiple reports of shots fired from a black BMW Saturday night on South John Redditt Drive, West Frank Avenue and South Timberland Drive were the result of the vehicle’s exhaust being tuned to shoot flames during deceleration that sound like gunshots, according to a Lufkin police report.
One motorist pulled into Greenbriar Apartments to assess damages after believing their vehicle might have been hit, while a few minutes later employees locked the doors to CVS on Frank Avenue after a report of what witnesses believed were shots fired from the BMW into the store’s parking lot, according to scanner traffic.
Lufkin police were dispatched to the area of 904 South John Redditt around 10:44 p.m. for a shots fired call. The caller said a man in a black BMW was shooting out of the window of the car, the report states.
While officers were searching the area for the car, the department was receiving multiple calls of shots fired along West Frank and South Timberland.
An officer in the 2400 block of West Frank saw the BMW returning inbound on West Frank and followed it southbound on the loop. Once backup units were nearby, the officer conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of Marco’s Pizza, according to the report.
The driver, Ryan Day, 22, of Hudson, and his juvenile passenger were detained during the stop and Day was found to have a gun in a waistband holster, the report states.
Day told police the car can be tuned to shoot flames when decelerating that sound like gunshots. He said he did not display or fire the gun at any time, according to the report.
A laptop found inside the car was used to tune the vehicle to make the sounds, and Day had been filming on camera equipment also inside the vehicle, the report states.
The juvenile told police he and Day were out riding around because he thought the flames were "cool.” He also said Day did not shoot any rounds and showed an officer a video he had taken on his phone of the car’s exhaust.
Day and his passenger were released without charges.
