Turner pitching

Hudson High School pitcher Colby Turner, shown here in a 2022 game, recently signed his letter of intent to join the Angelina College baseball team beginning in the fall.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

HUDSON — When Hudson High School pitcher Colby Turner has his best stuff going for him on the mound, he’s extremely hard to beat.

On the days when he doesn’t particularly have his best stuff — he’s still very hard to beat.

Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you