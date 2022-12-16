HUDSON — When Hudson High School pitcher Colby Turner has his best stuff going for him on the mound, he’s extremely hard to beat.
On the days when he doesn’t particularly have his best stuff — he’s still very hard to beat.
HUDSON — When Hudson High School pitcher Colby Turner has his best stuff going for him on the mound, he’s extremely hard to beat.
On the days when he doesn’t particularly have his best stuff — he’s still very hard to beat.
The Hornet lefty head coach Glen Kimble calls “a true competitor” finds a way to gut his way through every outing. As a junior in 2022, he led the Hornet pitching staff in innings pitched (74.2) and strikeouts (119) while posting a miniscule 1.97 ERA. That followed a stellar sophomore season that saw Turner strike out 27 hitters in 18 innings to finish with a 1.17 ERA.
While his numbers certainly speak for themselves, it was his overall will to win that caught the eye of Angelina College head baseball head coach Jeff Livin, and on Tuesday, Turner signed his letter of intent to join the Roadrunners in the fall of 2023.
“He’s a lefty, which is always a plus,” Livin said on Tuesday. “He throws strikes, he has great stuff and he competes. He’s physical with a lot of projectability — all the things we’re looking for in a player. He’s coming from a great program.
“Obviously, we think he has a chance to compete for a spot in our starting rotation at some point.”
Turner explained his decision to become a Roadrunner.
“I’m a homebody, and I like the idea of playing near home for at least another couple of years,” Turner said. “I’m familiar with the AC program and Coach Livin, and I’m looking forward to being part of it.”
Heading into his senior year, Turner credited Kimble with his development.
“He really taught me how to pitch, and not just to throw,” Turner said, “how to learn new pitches and how to work my way through situations.”
Turner plans to major in business and said his goal is to continue his academic and athletic careers at a university after his time at Angelina College.
He’s the son of Carolyn Divins and Tory Turner.
Josh Havard’s email address is josh.havard@lufkindailynews.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.