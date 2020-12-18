I don’t know how to break this to you, but the weird and wonderful characters in all those Dr. Seuss books weren’t real.
Well, most of ’em weren’t.
Cat in the Hat wasn’t a real cat. We think. We hope. I have to admit, however, Thing 1 and Thing 2 sound exactly like my own children when they were younger, so maybe there’s at least a little reality there.
And one story I found claims the Doc modeled the Lorax after a patas monkey he saw while visiting Africa. (That’s a real monkey, and it has a mustache, too.)
But the other characters? Some of ’em make me wonder whether Theodore Geisel may have been smoking his breakfast. I mean, I can’t even imagine where the Doc came up with so much of his stuff. Personally, if I ever see a real Foona-Lagoona Baboona, a Sneetch or a Wocket in my Pocket, I’m gonna stop drinking.
Nope. I haven’t seen any of those in real life.
But I’ve sure seen my share of Grinches.
I bet Dr. Seuss did, too. I read where his rumored inspiration for the town of Whoville came from an actual town (Easthampton) with which he was familiar. And the Grinch’s hideaway, Mount Crumpit, allegedly was inspired by Mount Tom — which is a real mountain. There are other versions from where the Doc’s characters and locations derived, but do they really matter? Something or someone he saw influenced him enough to write about it.
The ugly green dude who burgled homes and stole Christmas? Who in the world could have served as a model for such a creature?
According to reports, Dr. Seuss’ inspiration for the Grinch was ... Dr. Seuss. He said he saw a “Grinchish countenance” staring back at him from a mirror while he was shaving one morning — the day after Christmas, in fact. He stated, “Something had gone wrong with Christmas, I realized, or more likely with me.”
I think the Doc was being a little hard on himself. We’ve all been there. If Christmas didn’t land in the midst of all our everyday struggles, maybe we’d have more time and eagerness to enjoy it. It’s not easy feeling joyful when life finds ways to beat back our waves of happiness. The Grinch is a manifestation of our own emotions; I bet he’s a pretty laid-back dude most of the time. But seeing a whole lot of happy flying around when we’re in a funk doesn’t mean we’ll be ready, or willing, to partake.
One legitimate psychologist has gone so far as to diagnose the Big Green Meany with “an almost textbook case of antisocial personality disorder with depressed mood.”
An entire diagnosis for a fictional character. No wonder the Grinch was grouchy.
The Grinch may not have been an actual character, but I see the dude — or one of his human manifestations — just about every day.
I recently saw a lady chewing out a young retail worker because the store was sold out of a particular item. She said it had been on the shelf the day before, and didn’t understand why it was gone when she returned (as if no one else on the planet may have been looking for the same thing). Her angry red face would have looked perfect in green. My own inner Grinch wanted to ask her why she hadn’t bought it when she saw it. I wanted to growl, “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store ...” but I kept my trap shut.
Heard another guy outright chastising his wife for wanting to buy their kids some cheap toys. They’d already gotten the kids plenty, he growled. The kids hadn’t been good all year, anyway. They didn’t deserve anything else.
I know, I know. None of my business. If the guy hadn’t been so loud and nasty about it, I’d never have heard him. Instead, I wondered if the little Whos in his Whoville “would all cry boo-hoo” on Christmas morning.
So many Grinch clones this time of year. Mad about spending money. Mad about traveling. Mad about putting out decorations. Mad about reindeer poop on the roof. Mad about pretty much anything to do with Christmas.
Sometimes, I don’t even have to leave my house to see one of the worst Grinch impersonations.
Like Dr. Seuss, I see him glaring back at me from my own mirror.
How do I even let this happen? I love Christmas and all the days leading up to it. I happen to live with a veritable Christmas angel. My wife is a walking, singing example of Christmas spirit. What possible reason would I ever have for feeling grinchy?
Easy. All the other Grinches I encounter. This past Monday, for example. I dodged (and cussed) stupid drivers, witnessed (and cussed) bad behaviors and banged my frustrated head (while cussing) when every little task seemed designed to annoy me.
I could feel my own heart shrinking two sizes too small. And for what good reason? A little aggravation? Like I don’t experience those at any time during the whole year?
And since when is it OK for me to let someone else wreck my holiday vibe?
Since I was born human, I guess. A complete flaw in my design. All I’m missing is the green skin and the weird hairdo.
We can cut ourselves a little slack if we feel ourselves slipping into a big pile of Grinchiness. We don’t have to be jolly elves every minute of the season, especially when other elves are making every effort to pee all over our roast beast.
It just takes a little effort to bring back our “snoof and tringlers and fuzzles,” our “pantookas, our dafflers and wuzzles.”
Simply remember we’re human, our hearts are the right sizes and we’re not green.
Well, most of us, anyway.
