Electricity outages have caused critical water shortages in some communities, and officials are asking residents to conserve water wherever possible.
The historic winter storm has strained the state’s power grid, and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been mandating providers issue rolling and extended blackouts across the state to prevent a widespread blackout as usage has been up because of the low temperatures.
Huntington city manager Bill Stewart said there has been a major problem all over town with electricity since Sunday, and that has caused issues with the city’s ability to pump water from the ground into its tanks and from the tanks to businesses and homes.
The city does have generators, but they haven’t been functioning, Stewart said. They have someone working on it currently, and they suspect mechanical issues.
“Another problem is that the demand for water has been so overwhelming,” Stewart said. “People have been leaving their faucets and their hydrants open and running and running and running. There’s been such a demand for water that it’s draining the tanks the way they were. We’re trying to get the tanks filled back up. It’s just taking a long time.”
The generators they do have running are not able to keep up with the demand, Stewart said. If people are able, it would help if they would conserve as much water as possible by turning off their faucets.
“We’re hoping the electricity will get back on and get everything up functioning,” he said. “Right now we’re just doing the best that we can with the generators that we have at the wells trying to supply the water.”
By 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Stewart had posted the following statement to the city's Facebook page:
"ONCOR has just restored electric service to our city water wells. Our generators were able to fill the tanks with water, and now with power restored, the pumps should be able to distribute water throughout the city, meaning houses and businesses should have water within the hour.
"The pressure will be low at first, but will eventually be normal. PLEASE be as conservative as possible with the amount of water you use in case we have another power outage at the wells."
Zavalla Mayor Carlos Guzman said the city’s water is non-operational right now because its well systems have frozen. Officials went on more than an hour-and-a-half drive to Jasper Tuesday afternoon to pick up a part, and they hope to have it functional by Wednesday morning.
“We didn’t expect it to be this bad,” Guzman said. “Texas is not prepared for this.”
Their electricity is rolling in and out, but they do have generators to operate the wells once they are functional again.
Diboll city manager Gerry Boren said their electricity is out, but their generators are functioning. One of their well pumps has frozen over, however, and they have been getting calls about frozen pipes and individuals who have been without electricity.
Hudson city administrator James Freeman said the city water is controlled by Hudson Water Supply Corporation, but he estimates they are likely fine through this because most of their supply is gravity fed and they had never run out during a hurricane.
Roger Lindsey, Oncor customer area manager, said it is out of the company’s control to be able to turn on electricity to these communities. That is up to ERCOT. However, the company is working behind the scenes with the cities and counties to make sure that when power generation is available, it can be restored as quickly as possible, he said.
“Power generation in Texas is at a critical low level,” Lindsey said. “Once ERCOT releases that generation back to Oncor, we then help to get the cities and their water supplies back on, but until then, we’re just at a critical low spot. We’re doing all that we can to be ready when that comes back, but we’re just not sure when that’s going to be. I’m hoping it’s soon.”
Gov. Greg Abbott declared Tuesday there will be a reform of ERCOT as an emergency item in this legislative session. He called on the Legislature to investigate the council and ensure Texas never again experiences the power outages on this scale.
“The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has been anything but reliable over the past 48 hours,” Abbott said. “Far too many Texans are without power and heat for their homes as our state faces freezing temperatures and severe winter weather. This is unacceptable.
‘‘Reviewing the preparations and decisions by ERCOT is an emergency item so we can get a full picture of what caused this problem and find long-term solutions. I thank my partners in the House and Senate for acting quickly on this challenge, and I will work with them to enhance Texas’ electric grid and ensure that our state never experiences power outages like this again.”
