This week marks National Newspaper Week, a few days set aside to celebrate one of the most successful consumer products of all time. You are holding it in your hands or reading it on a digital device.
While this isn’t the typical holiday most families celebrate, it does provide a good opportunity to take a moment and recognize all the ways local newspapers make a difference in communities across America.
What other industry has spent centuries challenging people in power, shining the light on government actions and working daily to protect the citizens’ right to know?
What other business was top of mind for that first generation of Americans when they decided they needed protection from potential governmental abuse, ensuring freedom of the press with the ratification of the Bill of Rights?
This longevity is built upon trust. Our readers trust us to provide clear, accurate and verified information.
In March, the National Newspapers Association and NNA Foundation commissioned a survey of readers from across the country, conducted by the highly regarded Susquehanna Polling and Research team.
The study found local newspapers as the most trusted source when it comes to learning about candidates for public office. On a 10-point scale (with 10 being the “highest”), local newspapers are rated a 7.38, higher than TV stations (6.45), radio (5.58), political mailings (4.63) or social media platforms (2.65).
A combined 77% of respondents say they read a newspaper that covers their local community (a nice increase from a 65% average from 2017-19), consumed via printed edition and online edition, as well as these additional online options that were not in previous surveys: Facebook, YouTube, TikTok or other social media platforms.
Local newspapers also continue to receive high metrics on things like “informs me” (93% agree), “provides valuable local shopping and advertising information (81% agree), and “my household relies on (it) for local news (83%).
In addition to covering what’s going on in our community, most newspapers serve another critical purpose by publishing public notices. A public notice is a notice issued by government agencies regarding proposed actions, zoning proposals, tax initiatives or other lawmaking proceedings. Most local governments are required to publish them in local newspapers so all citizens have the opportunity to know what’s going on, and if necessary, take appropriate action.
But not only do readers rely on newspapers — so do advertisers.
Another study by Borrell Associates found that businesses recognize advertising in newspapers shows them to be supporting the local community.
In addition, 4 out of 5 businesses believe there would be a negative impact on their community if the paper stopped publishing.
Rest assured, The Lufkin Daily News is not going away.
We are reaching a wide audience through our print and online products. In addition, we are adding ways for Lufkin businesses to reach potential customers with a portfolio of digital marketing products.
Americans believe and rely upon community newspapers. We take that role in the community seriously and will be here for Lufkin for a long time to come.
