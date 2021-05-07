Winter Dance Party is sending people back in time before the day the music died at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Pines Theater, presented by the Angelina Arts Alliance.
More than 60 years ago, Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and J.P. “The Big Bopper” Richardson died in a plane crash in Clear Lake, Iowa. That day was coined “the day the music died” by Don McLean in his 1972 No. 1 hit “American Pie.”
The three young performers are still memorialized today in the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates, the recreation of their Winter Dance Party Tour.
John Mueller as Buddy Holly, Linwood Sasser as The Big Bopper and Ray Anthony as Ritchie Valens perform with a four-piece band (guitar, drums, stand-up bass and sax) including Grammy award-winning Mike Acosta on saxophone.
Mueller starred in the U.S. version of the musical “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” and said he had a “crazy idea” to take people he worked with on the show and go back to the original venues.
“The critics said they loved the music at the end but the script was kind of weak,” Mueller said. “I thought let’s re-create the tours they did. We’ll just see how the reception is. (It was) pretty fantastic.”
They played at the Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa, which is the last place the group played.
“Everybody was like, ‘You’re coming back next year, right?’” Mueller said. “It kind of started as a once-a-year thing. It’s been going strong for a long time now.”
Mueller was able to talk to multiple people in order to make the show as authentic as possible, including the original drummer on the tour Carl Bunch, who lived about 20 minutes from Mueller in Los Angeles; Tommy Allsup, who was the lead guitar player on the tour; and Nicki Sullivan, who was an original member of Buddy Holly’s band, The Crickets.
Mueller said Sullivan saw him in “Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story” and gave him a lot of information on what they did.
“He gave a lot of insight into him that you couldn’t read in a book,” he said. “They went with locals to get pizza. Even though they were exhausted, they were incredible with the fans and stuff.”
He said he asked about the equipment and amps used back then and tried to have that kind of look from the show.
“We tried to do everything as authentically as we could,” he said. “We wanted it to feel like an audience was actually at a concert from the 1950s.”
Mueller said they will perform the show until people are no longer interested.
“People are booking things like Abba and U2 tributes,” he said. “Eventually maybe this audience will die off, but we haven’t experienced that so far.”
He said the show they just played in Florida was sold out.
“The demographics of some people are in their 70s, but they told their kids and grandkids about it, and it started a whole new generation,” he said. “It’s happy music before rock ’n’ roll became political.”
Mueller said their show on Saturday was the first since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
“We’re happy to be back,” he said. “I think people are really anxious to get out and experience live music.”
He said the pandemic started a creative outlet for him. He released an album in 2020 of original songs called “You Are Here” and he started a podcast titled “Your Buddy John” where he talks to celebrity guests related to rock ’n’ roll.
For tickets or more information, go to angelinaarts.org.
