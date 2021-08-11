On the outset, let me make it crystal clear that the views expressed in this writing are solely those of the writer and they are reflective of an opinionated view of his conception of the Bible and the Constitution of the United States of America.
I do not claim to be a constitutional scholar, nor do I claim to be a biblical scholar. Therefore, I will not be disappointed if the reader will not accept the indicative point of view of this writing.
In their deliberations and final collective conclusion, our Forefathers were able to put together a wonderful instrument, dubbed the Constitution of the United States of America. In founding this incredible piece of history, the Forefathers did not intend for it to polarize this country politically, socially, racially, religiously and otherwise separate us into diametrically opposed, antagonistic entities.
I am of the sincere belief that they had the intent of unifying us into a single Republic, viz, ‘‘... form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare, and secure the blessing of liberty to ourselves and our posterity, ...’’
The writers of the Bible, following the guidance of our Lord, had a somewhat similar intent,viz, ‘‘... that ye deny self and love ye one another ...’’
Yet, because of our insatiable love of money, our selfishness and our disregard of the will of others, we have denied ourselves the fruition of the amenities offered in both of these sensational documents. It is deplorable that we have chosen the route of dividing ourselves into Confederates and Unionists; North and South; Blacks and Whites; Christians and Sinners; Rich and Poor; Majority and Minority; Haves and Have-nots; Strong and Weak. Neither of these separative endeavors is indicative of our Constitution, nor the Bible.
We have so wallowed in the divisive rhetoric of the Donald Trumps of this country that we have totally lost the meaning of the Bible and the significance of our Constitution. Even though we have established a judicial branch of government whose job is to administer justice, we are still practicing the politics of injustice. We have totally replaced the intent of our Constitution with political manure.
In a like manner, we have so disarranged biblical intent that there are almost a dozen or so ‘‘interpretations’’ of the Bible. If we love and treat our neighbor as we do ourselves and our family, this is the only interpretation of the Bible that is necessary. We all need to live the life we read about in our Bible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.