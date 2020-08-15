The United States Constitution has been described as one of the most prolific living documents in the history of the world.
Since its inception, the Constitution has both empowered and protected American citizens of every age, race, creed and religion. Our most fundamental rights as Americans — freedom of speech, the right to keep and bear arms, the right to due process, the right to vote and others — are enumerated in the Constitution to ensure the blessings of liberty that our forefather’s envisioned more than two centuries ago.
Though the Constitution defines our most sacred rights, it also prescribes a practice that seeks to protect those rights by obtaining an accurate count of our nation’s population every 10 years through the Census.
As Americans, we have an obligation to stand and be counted during the 2020 Census, which is currently underway. The importance of obtaining a complete and accurate count of our population cannot be overstated, as the data collected will have a lasting implication on the future of our county and communities.
While you may think that the U.S. Census is used solely to determine your political representation, which is certainly important, the data becomes even more important when you consider how the numbers will affect our everyday lives.
Do you know of Farm-to-Market roads or highways that need improvements, elderly people living alone or want to help your local schools? Census numbers will help determine the amount of funding your community will receive for public improvement strategies.
Have you ever had to dial 911? Emergency services systems are based on maps developed for the last Census. Do you support local business? Census numbers help industry reduce financial risk and locate potential markets to promote economic growth. While these are just a few examples, I hope you can appreciate the magnitude of what’s at stake.
It has come to my attention that Angelina County has a response rate of only 54%, which is 4 percentage points below the state average. While it’s unfortunate that the Census process might be overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, I am respectfully asking all Angelina County residents to invest in our communities by taking five minutes to complete the Census.
Completing the 2020 Census is easier than ever. Though you should have received a questionnaire by mail in March or April, you can also complete the census online at 2020Census.gov or by phone. If you have yet to complete your questionnaire, please visit the U.S. Census Bureau website, where you can complete the Census online or get more information about how to respond.
As Texans, and as Americans, we are so blessed to live and work in a society that cherishes the liberties enshrined in our Constitution. It is my sincere hope that you will employ the same devotion to our founding document by completing the constitutionally prescribed process that is designed to promote the general welfare and secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.
