Lufkin police arrested a woman who reportedly ran over her adult daughter with a Chevy Impala Monday morning.
Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Shady Bend at 1:13 a.m. on a report of a woman, 25-year-old Zena Lewis, who had been hit by a car following an argument with her mother, 45-year-old Loreeka Dodd, of Lufkin. Police found Lewis seriously injured and lying on the road.
Lewis is in critical but stable condition after she was flown by helicopter to UT Health Tyler, according to a Lufkin Police Department press release.
Witnesses told police the two women were arguing when Dodd attempted to leave and Lewis followed her into the street, the release states. They told police Dodd hit Lewis with her vehicle.
Dodd was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence. She was in the Angelina County Jail as of 12:30 p.m. on a $10,000 bond for this incident and facing several warrants, including: operating an unregistered motor vehicle, not having a driver’s license and for being a parent contributing to nonattendance.
Her total bond for all charges is $11,388.70.
