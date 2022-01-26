The new year is upon us and now more than ever it is important to keep healthy habits. If you are looking to make some positive transformations in your health, it is important to take realistic and manageable steps.
Here’s a checklist that may help with that.
Exercise regularly.
We’ve heard it before, but try to get in at least 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity activities like brisk walking. For many, that’s 30 minutes, five to six times a week, or you could break it into 10-minute increments and spread it out. Do what works for you and your schedule.
Make sure you know your medical benefits.
Your benefits can change from year to year, even if you elected to keep the same ones from the previous year. Take a close look at what you signed up for and the specifics of what will be covered for you. In addition to what will be expected of you at your physician office, this could include prescriptions, hospital, eye doctor and dentist.
Make your next medical appointments.
Routine health care, including dental and vision examinations, is important for the prevention and early detection of diseases and their complications. The earlier diseases are diagnosed, the easier they are to treat.
Make sure you have a PCP.
Having a primary care physician (normally an internal medicine or family practice physician) is an important relationship to have. These general practitioners can address most of your health care needs, including chronic medical issues, and can refer you to a specialist, when needed.
Educate yourself.
Education is key in nearly everything, including your healthy lifestyle, and it is so readily available now. Whether online or in person, there are opportunities for learning more. I have listed the educational seminars offered at Woodland Heights below:
■ Prepared Childbirth Class
■ Infant Feeding Class
■ Weight Loss Seminar
All classes and seminars are free. If you are interested in learning more about any of them, visit the “Events” page at WoodlandHeights.net. I am wishing you and your loved ones a healthy and happy 2022.
