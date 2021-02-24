Angelina County has issued a declaration of disaster in the wake of last week’s winter storm.
County Judge Don Lymbery said the decision was made on Monday, and this will let cities and schools within the county make applications to FEMA and other governmental institutions for assistance with weather-related financial strain.
“This winter weather system may potentially cause widespread injury or loss of life, as well as severe property damage, resulting from conditions created by excessive sustained periods of below-freezing temperatures, freezing rain, snowfall and high-speed winds in residential, agricultural and commercial areas,” the declaration states. “These conditions are projected to cause major infrastructure damage preventing access to, or the safe passage on, many roadways, as well as the potential for long-term countywide electrical power and utility outages, exponentially increasing the dangers of injury or the loss of life.”
Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statewide emergency declaration for all 254 counties in Texas on Feb. 14. This was assumed to be enough for everyone without doing individual declarations for most of the time during the storm, Lymbery said.
However, the emergency management team and the Deep East Texas Council of Governments requested individual counties declare their own orders to give FEMA additional information, he said.
The declaration can help the cities and school districts request support for infrastructure failure, damages or, more specifically, instances like paying for overtime for employees who had to work to get critical systems like water back online for residents, Lymbery said.
“It could be any of these things that the cities and school districts feel like they could get some money recovered from,” he said.
Roofs have collapsed from snow load and sewer plants have gone down and taken damage.
“There’s a lot of things this could end up affecting,” Lymbery said. “Me going ahead and declaring this disaster just basically streamlines any of that to go forward.”
