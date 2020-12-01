Due to a water main rupture that resulted in low water pressures for the entire system, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the Prairie Grove Water Supply Corporation public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption.
This includes washing hands or face, brushing teeth or drinking.
Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking and ice making should be boiled and cooled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The water should be brought to a vigorous rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, Prairie Grove WSC officials will notify customers that the water is safe for consumption.
If you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Chris Key, P.E., Operations Division Manager, Angelina & Neches River Authority at 632-7795 or (800) 282-5634.
If you wish to contact TCEQ, you may call (512) 239-4691.
