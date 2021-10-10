The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas conducted a controlled burn Oct. 5 on the Stephen F. Austin Experimental Forest south of Nacogdoches and west of U.S. Highway 59.
The controlled burn was conducted in partnership with the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Texas A&M Forest Service, NRCS Plant Materials Center, USFS Southern Research Station, Stephen F. Austin College of Forestry and the Angelina National Forest and Sabine National Forest. The collaborating parties worked together to formulate a plan of action to meet multiple objectives from many agency perspectives. This was a joint effort to implement shared stewardship on a unique section of the Angelina National Forest.
The group’s shared vision is to implement controlled burns to this fire-adapted landscape to serve as an example of how controlled burns can reduce fuels to protect both the forest and neighboring lands from wildfire, benefit native wildlife and improve the overall productivity of a forest.
“Our primary concern is for the safety of the public,” Jamie Sowell, fire management officer for the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas, said. “We want the public to know what we’re doing when we conduct burns in the national forest. These are controlled fires conducted by experienced, qualified firefighters who work as a team to ignite, monitor and ensure that the fire stays within the control lines.”
Controlled burning dramatically reduces the chances of a wildfire spreading out of control, Sowell said. In addition, burning underbrush promotes new growth of tender vegetation beneficial to wildlife such as deer, turkey and birds. And as urban development continues to edge closer to the forest, controlled burning also protects subdivisions, businesses and transportation corridors from potential wildfires, he said.
The Forest Service is burning only when weather conditions are most favorable and based on daily fire weather forecasts from the National Weather Service. Forest Service fire personnel consider weather conditions and fire behavior before conducting a burn, Sowell said.
For East Texans with respiratory problems, the Forest Service recommends closing windows and ventilating homes by using the air conditioning or heating system. Some may want to leave the area until the smoke clears.
The Forest Service encourages anyone sensitive to smoke to contact the local Ranger’s Office to provide information so that they can be notified in advance of planned burns.
For more information, visit our website: fs.usda.gov/texas.
