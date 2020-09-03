Pilgrim’s Lufkin has helped the Salvation Army provide meal support to residents of Orange in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
Team members served more than 6,000 meals between Saturday and Monday.
Much of the city, along with large areas of Southeast Texas, have been without power since Laura blew through a week ago.
The team from Pilgrim’s pulled into The Salvation Army of Orange on Saturday morning bringing with them a three-day supply of chicken, sides and a custom barbecue pit. The Pilgrim’s staff spent the morning setting up and preparing for hungry residents, first serving a quick lunch, and later barbecue chicken and sides for dinner.
“This falls right in line with the Pilgrim’s principles and we are very humbled to work with The Salvation Army,” said Christian Dempsey, operations manager for Pilgrim’s Lufkin. “You come down here and see the turmoil that people are going through right now. It is very humbling for our team at Pilgrim’s to be part of the recovery. Anything we can do to support this area, we’re going to do that, not just as Americans but as Texans. That’s our commitment here at Pilgrim’s.”
On Monday, seven mobile feeding units from Texas served meals in Lake Charles, Louisiana, while an additional seven supported communities in Southeast Texas. Since Friday, The Salvation Army has served 47,941 meals, 38,121 drinks, 18,616 snacks in affected communities.
Trained staff and emotional and spiritual care volunteers have prayed with 435 storm survivors.
“The Salvation Army is grateful to Pilgrim’s for their generous donation, not only of food, but also for the dedication and hard work of their staff in Orange this weekend,” said Alvin Migues, director of The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services for Texas.
“They have done a tremendous job over the last three days, leaving Lufkin early in the morning and returning home each day after dinner, through to their final meal service on Monday evening. I’m sure that residents of this community will remember their positive community spirit, even longer than their fantastic barbecue chicken.”
Support the disaster relief work of The Salvation Army by making a financial donation at helpsalvationarmy.org or by calling (800) SAL-ARMY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.