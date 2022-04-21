3 prescribed burns being held today in national forests National Forests and Grasslands in Texas Apr 21, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is west of FM 227 and north of state Highway 7.The proposed burn is 415 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.South winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.■ There are two planned burns in the Angelina National Forest near the Norwood Community.The first is 1,530 acres north of FM 1992. The second is 803 acres north of state Highway 103 near Sowell Cemetery.Both burns will have helicopter support.Winds are predicted to be from the southeast-south at 6-10 mph. Officials say long range drift smoke may affect some of the areas. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags National Forests And Grasslands In Texas Davy Crockett National Forest Angelina National Forest Prescribed Burns Burn Medicine Smoke Official National Forest Habitat Support Wildlife Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin police find woman dead in vehicle in dollar store parking lot14-year-old dies in hit-and-run; police still searching for suspect14-year-old girl in 'extremely critical' condition in Houston-area hospital after hit-and-run auto-pedestrian accident on PershingSales Tax Holiday for emergency supplies on tap for this weekendPVILCA inducting four Dunbar student-athletes into Hall of FameS&T Pit Burgers serves up a feast for the sensesLISD rejects student’s appeal to remove fighting from his disciplinary recordLufkin police seeking man wanted for organized criminal activityPOLICE REPORTS: LPD: Woman runs over boyfriend after argumentMan accused of slipping away from authorities Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
