Officials with the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas plan to conduct three prescribed burns today.

■ One burn will be in the Davy Crockett National Forest. The burn unit is west of FM 227 and north of state Highway 7.

The proposed burn is 415 acres. The purpose of the burn is to reduce fuel loading and improve wildlife habitat.

South winds are expected. Officials say smoke should not impact any major road ways.

Anyone with questions should call (936) 655-2299.

■ There are two planned burns in the Angelina National Forest near the Norwood Community.

The first is 1,530 acres north of FM 1992. The second is 803 acres north of state Highway 103 near Sowell Cemetery.

Both burns will have helicopter support.Winds are predicted to be from the southeast-south at 6-10 mph. Officials say long range drift smoke may affect some of the areas.