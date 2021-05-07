Angelina College on Wednesday held a ceremony inside the Temple Theater Foyer to bid farewell to a group of longtime employees retiring with a combined 248 years of experience.
Cynthia Casparis, AC vice president of academic affairs, and Tim Ditoro, vice president of workforce and continuing education, read aloud personal descriptions and accolades of each individual to the retirees and a group of well-wishers.
“We thank you for your numerous contributions to Angelina College, and we wish you the best in whatever comes next for you,” Casparis said. “We hope you’ll continue to be a part of AC in some way.”
The list of retires, positions and length of service includes:
Saundra May, data processing instructor, 42 years; Judy Wright, senior director of distance education, 22 years; Jan Anderson-Paxson, communications and photography instructor, 26 years; Becky Innerarity, economics instructor, 22 years; Patricia Wars, human services instructor, 17 years; Teresa Blangger, administrative assistant-testing center, 17 years; Elisabeth Stapleton, communications instructor and coordinator of student publications, 18 years; Jin Ulmer, accounting instructor, 22 years; Susan Rangel, administrative assistant-community services, 22 years; Liz Scott, math program coordinator and instructor, 7 years; Larry Greer, instructor of band and music, 33 years; and Paul Draper, instructor of mathematics, 17 years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.