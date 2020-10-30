I absolutely love my home.
It took me long enough to land here. Using my VA benefit, my wife and I bought it seven years ago, and it’s my very first real house. All my travels, all my living just wherever — gone with the swipe of a pen on closing day. For the first time in my life, I have my own home. The dirt I track into my house comes from my own yard. It’s one heck of a great feeling.
I know our modest house may not seem like much to others. It’s not exactly a mansion, but it’s perfect for us. A beautiful, spacious backyard with massive trees and a back porch made for hanging out. A fireplace in the living room. Plenty of room for our kids and grandkids when they visit. A great neighborhood with awesome neighbors. I’ve never lived anywhere like it.
I absolutely love my home.
But about two months after we bought it, our house developed a leak in the roof. A big storm blew through and caused some damage. Water leaked through the roof, into our attic and down into our living room.
Oh, no. We had to move, right? I mean, who wants to live in a damaged home?
Ridiculous.
We had the roof and the living room ceiling repaired. A little money and effort on our part, and we’re still in our beautiful home.
Not long afterward, our backyard fence blew down. It was pretty old and rickety, so it didn’t take much for another storm to knock it over. I couldn’t even feel comfortable letting our dogs out without fear of their hauling booty to destinations unknown.
No fence. Now what? My backyard is my personal Garden of Eden. I couldn’t possibly live there without a decent fence, right? My only option, surely, was to find another house.
Whatever. I took out a loan and had an awesome new fence built. It’s even safe enough for my grand-dog Hallie, who was the main reason I spent the money in the first place.
Now, I can sit outside on my back porch and take in the view. And Hallie loves her fence.
Over the years, my beautiful home has needed some work. Some of the maintenance is relatively minor, but occasionally, we’ve had to put in a lot more effort. A new water heater. Light fixtures. Plumbing issues. New appliances. Landscaping. And, of course, constantly mowing my big yard.
Why would we submit ourselves to this?
Because we love our home. I don’t need another reason.
Election night arrives this Tuesday. I’ve already read posts from people swearing that if their chosen candidate doesn’t win, he or she is moving to a different country. I even read a quote from one of the candidates stating if he loses, “Maybe I’ll have to leave the country.”
Yay for them. I guess?
No matter who ends up as our president, I have no inclination whatsoever of changing residences. No matter who gets to sit in the Oval Office, this country is still my home. My personal travels and military career offered me ample opportunities to visit different states (and even other countries) so I could see for myself how special this home really is. I’ve never lived anywhere else like it. I happen to love it here.
Does our home have its flaws? Good Lord, yes. No doubt. And as any homeowner can attest, about the time you get one problem solved, another one — or more than one — will pop up like a grown-up version of Whack-a-Mole.
Having a home is a never-ending process of repairing or remodeling. Whether the issue is minor or major, it’s going to need attention. Ignore a small kitchen fire long enough, and the whole house is gonna burn down. We can’t pretend the concerns don’t exist just because we were hoping for perfection, or because we just didn’t feel like getting up to find a fire extinguisher.
Those issues are the price we pay to live in such a beautiful home.
Leave it because of its defects? I don’t think so.
Thomas Paine wrote, “These are the times that try men’s souls. The summer soldier and sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country.”
Yeah, it’s easy to love a home when everything’s going the way we want, but let something break, and instead of working to repair it, those “sunshine patriots” would rather bail out. Leave the messes for someone else to clean up.
Our collective home may be damaged, and it’s absolutely going to require non-stop care, but it’s still home. Good luck moving away and finding something that never requires attention or maintenance. I don’t think those places exist. In my travels, I never saw any of ’em.
As for me, I’ll just stay right where I am. I’ll do whatever I can to fix any problems arising, and I won’t bail out when the issues persist. I’ll pay whatever price to live here.
With all its imperfections, I still absolutely love our beautiful home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.