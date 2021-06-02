The Junior League of Lufkin recently held its 2020-21 end of the year celebration. Scholarship and grant recipients were recognized, while Sustainers and the Volunteer of the Year were honored.
League members spend countless hours and effort every year to raise funds for Angelina County, and JLL offers a portion of these funds to qualified nonprofits and organizations. The funding for these grants comes from multiple fundraisers throughout the JLL year, as well as individual supporters of the organization.
Every spring, JLL accepts applications and reviews how an organization’s mission and needs align with the Junior League of Lufkin and awards grants based on those submissions.
Nonprofits receiving grants this year include:
■ Love INC of Angelina County
■ The Mantooth House
■ Lufkin Education Foundation
■ Second Helpings/Second Sacks
■ Family Crisis Center of East Texas
■ The Men’s Fieldhouse
■ Concerned Black Men
■ Texas Forestry Museum
■ Lufkin Seasons of Hope Center
■ Volunteer Services Council for Lufkin State Supported Living Center
■ Habitat for Humanity of Angelina County, Inc.
■ Pregnancy Help Center of Lufkin
■ Museum of East Texas
■ Lufkin Community Partners-Promise Place
In addition to grants each year, the Junior League of Lufkin awards five scholarships to exemplary high school students. Scholarship applications for students graduating May 2021 were sent to Angelina County school counselors with application instructions.
Graduates receiving scholarships this year are:
■ Cecilia Marroquin, Central High School and will be attending Texas A&M University.
■ Wendy Ramos, Hudson High School will be attending Texas State University.
■ Madison Shoemaker, Central High School will be attending Angelina College and SFA.
■ Emma McGuire, Huntington High School will be attending the University of Oklahoma.
■ Tiffany Merino, Lufkin High School will be attending will be attending East Texas Baptist University.
Each year active JLL members complete annual placement duties, volunteer shifts and other membership requirements to contribute to a successful year. Members in good standing who meet the service requirements are able to transition into Sustainer members.
Members who transitioned into Sustainers this year include:
■ Shellie Davis: 2014, Parent Academy Committee, Back to School Bonanza Haircut chair and co-chair and Uniforms chair, Touch A Truck Hospitality chair, and Camp Get Fit.
■ Rebekah Koch: 2014, Career Conference Committee for four years, Grant Writer co-chair and Grant Writer for the last two years.
■ Tonya LaForge: 2014, Vision Screening Committee, B2SB Head check co-chair, MVP chair and co-chair, Hospitality committee, Grant Writer co-chair, Rummage Sale volunteer coordinator.
■ Christina Montgomery: 2014, Middle School Volunteer Program Committee, Parent Academy Committee, B2SB Shoes chair and co-chair, B2SB Headchecks chair and co-chair.
■ Susan Robertson: 2014, Parent Academy Committee, Media Relations, Our View Editor, VP of Communications, Provisional Trainer chair and co-chair, Board Member at Large/Poverty Simulation.
■ Jill West: 2014, Raffle Committee, Camp Get Fit Committee, Career Conference Committee, Hospitality chair and co-chair, Touch A Truck Publicity
■ Cassell Hodges: 2013, MVP committee, B2SB Pre-registration chair and co-chair, B2SB haircheck chair and co-chair (twice), Girls Rock Academy.
■ Rebecca West: 2012, Spring Market Pre-Party chair, Spring Market Luncheon chair, Hospitality chair and committee, Member Relations chair, Vision Screening, VP of Membership, Cookbook chair (instrumental in bringing it back), External PR.
■ Melissa Roberts: 2009, Prevent Blindness, Spring Market Style Show and Entertainment chair, Spring Market chair (three-year commitment, chair, co-chair) Vender Relations co-chair, Helping Hands chair, Secretary, Career Conference committee, Cookbook Committee, B2SB Publicity chair and Co-chair, B2SB Member at Large
■ Tracy Nichols: 2009, Prevent Blindness, Vision Screening chair and co-chair, Placement, VP Community Projects, Raffle Committee, Strategic Development chair (twice), President-Elect, President, Board Member at Large/Camp Get Fit, instrumental in Governance/Management Split, revising the mission statement for AJLI.
As an organization of women committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women and improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers, the Junior League of Lufkin recognizes the efforts and contributions of a member who has gone above and beyond their requirements each year through the Volunteer of the Year award.
This award recognizes a member who has made exceptional contributions of time and/or voluntary efforts to the League and the greater Angelina County area. The recipient demonstrates leadership and dedication to voluntarism through both League involvement and personal community activism.
This year’s recipient was Jennifer La Corte, vice president of communications.
The Junior League of Lufkin is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism and to improving the community through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers.
Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The League’s vision is to enhance the lives of children and women in the community through diverse projects and fundraising efforts.
For more information about these recipients, investment opportunities or to learn more about the Junior League of Lufkin, email communications@juniorleagueoflufkin.org, visit juniorleagueoflufkin.org or follow on facebook.com/juniorleagueoflufkin.
