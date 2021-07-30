Can you feel the excitement in the air?
That buzz coming from the Angelina Arts Alliance box office is from the sheer joy, exuberance and heartfelt gratitude over the upcoming season, which is chock full of amazing performances.
Finally, a brand-new season of world-class performing arts, family and educational programs at the Temple Theater and the Pines Theater is upon us, and we simply couldn’t be more excited to resume normal operations at both theaters. These programs have something for everyone of all ages and tastes to enjoy.
We also have a new community series to introduce in the coming weeks and other programs that are specifically geared toward reaching new audiences.
For example, the free community concert featuring Las Cafeteras will perform live at the downtown Heritage Festival, which is one of the city’s many community-focused events. These Los Angeles-based artists perform traditional Mexican folk music along with Son Jarocho, Afro-Mexican influences and zapateado dancing. Don’t miss their performance at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 in downtown Lufkin. Again, this is a free community concert.
Through all of these engagement efforts, through our Cultural District planning initiative, and through new and existing partnerships, we are inspired to harness the power of the arts and creativity to be one of many primary forces driving economic development and tourism in our region.
Yes, it’s a regional approach we are taking because we know based on ticket sales that Lufkin/Angelina County is only a portion of the population that we reach on an annual basis. We have so much to offer visitors and individuals considering Lufkin as their new home.
More than this, we are humbled because following the terrible COVID-19 year, we have emerged from the nightmare year better positioned to meet the growing challenges and opportunities ahead of us. This is primarily due to the incredible community support we have and the trust we have earned over 20 years of demonstrated community service.
All single tickets to every performance go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Monday. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone or in person at our box office downtown. The Angelina Arts Alliance is at 108 S. First St. Call 633-5454 or visit angelinaarts.org.
We highly recommend that if you are interested in a performance to go ahead and buy tickets. We expect every show in our upcoming season will sell out or come close to it due in large part to the pent-up demand for entertainment, not to mention the high quality of the programs we present.
We are also excited to announce we are adding staff to support our growing arts organization. At least two new talented individuals will be ready to serve you in the coming weeks.
If you are looking for volunteer opportunities, the Angelina Arts Alliance would welcome some new faces to our amazing team of volunteers.
Friends, we look forward to sharing a brand-new season of arts and entertainment with you all. And I look forward to sharing more about how the arts serve to make Lufkin a better place to live, work and play. We are deeply grateful for your support. Thank you.
