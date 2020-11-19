The Lufkin Police Department is investigating the death of a 64-year-old Lufkin man.
Stevie Taylor was found dead in his home in the 1300 block of Lakeview Drive Sunday evening by a friend who went to check on him, according to a press release from Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin. The friend said he was worried about Taylor because he had been unable to reach him by phone for a day.
An autopsy was ordered and the results are pending.
Someone used Taylor’s credit card Monday at a local convenience store. Detectives identified the credit card fraud suspect as Edward Coleman Jr., 57, of Lufkin, the release states.
Coleman was arrested after he was allegedly caught attempting to use Taylor’s credit card at another convenience store Tuesday, according to the release.
Coleman is charged with two counts of credit card abuse. He also had a parole warrant and remains in the Angelina County Jail without bond.
The investigation is ongoing.
