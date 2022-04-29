Today in local history Apr 29, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 29Five years ago■ Lufkin physician Dr. Rima Kittley makes her national television debut on reality series “Our Land USA.”■ Lufkin softball team wins 7-1 over Rockwall in tournament played in Madisonville.Ten years ago■ A Huntington support group helps families cope with loss after suicide.Twenty years ago■ Bryant K. Krenek, the new CEO of Memorial Health System of East Texas, begins his work this week.■ Angelina County grew by 383 people in the 15-month period ending July 1, 2001, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center, TheHistoryCenterOnline.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Today In Local History Rima Kittley Lufkin Bryant K. Krenek Sport Softball Cope Debut Our Land Usa Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man dies, another man hospitalized after crash on FM 706 near Lancewood Circle24-year-old held on $500,000 bond for intoxication manslaughterGattefosse to break ground June 8 on Lufkin manufacturing plantNew Christian-based school opening in LufkinEllen Trout Zoo announces death of second lionWoman arrested for alleged relationship with minorDriver in fatal wreck has history of driving-related arrestsRoad engineer Walker's termination sticksLufkin police find woman dead in vehicle in dollar store parking lotCommissioners hire an interim road administrator Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.