April 29

Five years ago

■ Lufkin physician Dr. Rima Kittley makes her national television debut on reality series “Our Land USA.”

■ Lufkin softball team wins 7-1 over Rockwall in tournament played in Madisonville.

Ten years ago

■ A Huntington support group helps families cope with loss after suicide.

Twenty years ago

■ Bryant K. Krenek, the new CEO of Memorial Health System of East Texas, begins his work this week.

■ Angelina County grew by 383 people in the 15-month period ending July 1, 2001, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

From the pages of The Lufkin Daily News, compiled by The History Center,

TheHistoryCenterOnline.com.