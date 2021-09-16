Lufkin police are investigating two unattended deaths in the 100 block of Home Avenue, according to an update from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth.

The investigation started around 2 p.m. after a man and woman were found dead inside a home. 

"As with any unattended death, our crime scene unit and detectives are on the scene interviewing possible witnesses and gathering information," Pebsworth said.

Police will release more information as it becomes available.

Jess Huff's email address is

jess.huff@lufkindailynews.com.