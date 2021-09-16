breaking featured top story Lufkin police investigating two deaths The Lufkin Daily News Jess Huff Author email Sep 16, 2021 Sep 16, 2021 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Lufkin police investigate the unattended deaths of two people in the 100 block of Home Avenue, according to city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. Lufkin Police Department Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lufkin police are investigating two unattended deaths in the 100 block of Home Avenue, according to an update from city of Lufkin communications director Jessica Pebsworth. Lufkin Police Department The investigation started around 2 p.m. after a man and woman were found dead inside a home. "As with any unattended death, our crime scene unit and detectives are on the scene interviewing possible witnesses and gathering information," Pebsworth said.Police will release more information as it becomes available. Jess Huff's email address isjess.huff@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Police Lufkin Investigation Jessica Pebsworth Update City Death Detective Crime Scene Jess Huff Author email Follow Jess Huff Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin ISD police arrest Lufkin man after alleged disturbance at Lufkin Middle SchoolGrand jury hands up 77 indictmentsAuthorities detain 2 after shooting near high schoolSelman accuses court of making decisions behind the scenesHuntington man sentenced to 45 years for murderSFA faculty senate votes 'no confidence' in Gordon, asks regents to revoke contractIndictment offers insight into woman's charges of physically abusing, attempting to sexually assault childMan sentenced to life in prison for continuous sexual assault of a child under 14Nicholas expected to bring wind, rain to Angelina County this weekBarbecue restaurant/adult entertainment nightclub set to open in Nacogdoches County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Receive our News in Your Inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Daily Headlines Start your morning with the top headlines each day. Sign up today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lufkin News newsroom. Sign up today! Sports Update Get the latest local, college and national sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Police Reports Get the latest local and national police reports every day in your inbox. Weather Receive the daily weather forecast and the weekly outlook in your inbox each morning. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries every afternoon. Charm East Texas Magazine Receive monthly updates on the latest issues of Charm East Texas magazine. Promotions & Special Offers Sign up to receive emails about our exciting Deals, Contests, & Special Offers! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
