The American Red Cross is mobilizing in anticipation of two tropical storms that pose potentially historic threats to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
There already have been 12 named storms as the mid-point of hurricane season approaches, with more storms anticipated. Two hurricanes have never appeared in the Gulf of Mexico at the same time, according to records going back to at least 1900, said Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach. The last time two tropical storms were in the Gulf together was in 1959, he said.
“Every single day, the American Red Cross helps people in emergencies,” Chester Jourdan, executive director of the American Red Cross of Southeast Deep East, said. “Our vital work is made possible because of ordinary people who do extraordinary things.”
The need is growing for trained volunteers to help support in-person Red Cross activities in the Texas Gulf Coast, Jourdan said.
By signing up now, community members will be ready to answer the call to help when the need arises.
Information on volunteer opportunities is available at redcross.org.
■ There is a special need for volunteers to support sheltering efforts. Because of COVID-19, the Red Cross is placing those needing a safe place to stay in emergency hotel lodging when possible. If hotel stays or single occupancy lodging like campsites or dormitories aren’t possible, then the Red Cross will open traditional shelters. To help keep people safe, the organization has put in place additional precautions and developed special training for its workforce.
Volunteers will help staff shelter reception, registration, feeding, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks to help those we serve. Both associate and supervisory level opportunities are available.
■ If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with an active, current and unencumbered license, the Red Cross needs your support. Volunteers are needed in shelters to help assess people’s health. Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. RNs supervise all clinical tasks.
Roles also are available for certified nursing assistants, certified home health aides, student nurses and medical students. The agency is in need of volunteers who can provide care as delegated by a licensed nurse in shelters. This could include assisting with activities of daily living, personal assistance services, providing health education and helping to replace medications, durable medical equipment or consumable medical supplies.
Those volunteering should review the CDC guidance for people who are at higher risk for severe illness, consult with their health care provider and follow local guidance. The No. 1 priority of the Red Cross is the health and safety of its employees, volunteers and the people we serve.
For informaiton, follow the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast on Twitter and Facebook @RedCrossTXGC. You can also visitredcross.org/local/texas/gulf-coast.html or call (800) REDCROSS
