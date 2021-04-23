FRISCO — The Southland Conference announced on Tuesday morning the contents of the Fall Football All-Conference Teams and superlative winners for the 2020 fall season, representing the top performers from the four league teams that participated in the fall and opted out of the spring conference season. SFA football was well represented on the singular All-Conference team and also placed four individuals into superlative awards for additional distinction.
Three defensive players for SFA represented them as the Co-Defensive Player of the Year, Newcomer of the Year and Freshman of the Year as Brevin Randle, BJ Thompson and Caleb Fox, respectively, were selected for the awards. Randle and Thompson also found themselves chosen to the Defensive First Team in the linebacker and defensive line positions. True freshman Justice Guillory was named the league’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and was selected to the First Team Offense, as well, to round out SFA’s representation on the individual awards.
Also representing SFA on the First Team Offense alongside Guillory were tight end Chad Aune, running back Jaquarion Turner, wideout Xavier Gipson and offensive lineman Zach Ingram. On the First Team Defense squad, Thompson and Randle were joined by defensive backs Myles Heard and Tkai Lloyd in earned league honors.
SFA postpones baseball series — Due to projected weather circumstances, Game 1 of the four-game Southland Conference series between SFA and Central Arkansas (11-20, 6-14 SLC) will be moved to noon today.
SFA (12-20, 9-11 SLC) will look to get back into the win column after dropping its previous league series against Southeastern Louisiana, and the Bears are coming off a midweek victory over Arkansas State, 5-3.
The series continues through Sunday.
