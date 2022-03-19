The following is a list of restaurant inspections done by the Angelina County & Cities Health District between Jan. 26 and Feb. 17.
The reports take into account the cleanliness of the restaurant or business, not the quality of the food.
Cici’s Pizza, 3053 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin,
Date of inspection: Feb. 10
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 23
Reasons for violations: adequate hand-washing sinks required to properly wash hands, hand sinks in front prep have no water, repairs needed ASAP; food contact surfaces shall be cleaned at a frequency to prevent encrustations, observed encrusted baking sheets; equipment must be adequate to maintain proper food temperatures, observed wings in walk-in refrigerator that specifies they shall remain frozen, no freezer on site for proper storing of wings, discard wings; rear exit shall prevent entry of pests and shall be a solid self-closing tight-fitting doors, observed daylight, self-closure needed at exit/not functional, repeat x3, citation issued for non-compliance; food shall be protected from contamination by storing food at least 6 inches above the floor; non-food contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling of that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of a corrosion-resistant non-absorbent and smooth material, observed walk-in cooler door damaged, repeat x2, observed walk-in cooler panels damaged; mechanical ware-washing facilities shall be maintained, temperature measuring device not working; non-food contact surfaces shall be maintained clean — observed pizza oven (bottom rack) with debris, observed dough press with build-up; hot water shall be maintained at mechanical ware-washing machine, no hot water observed; hot water shall be maintained at hand-washing sinks; improper repair or maintenance of any portion of the plumbing system may result in potential health hazards such as cross connections backflow or leakage, these conditions may result in the contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens or single-service or single-use articles, improper repair or maintenance may result in the creation of obnoxious odors or nuisances, toilets in women’s bathroom are loose from the floor and when flushed water seeps from the base, obnoxious odor coming from women’s restroom, men’s urinals not flushing, employee stated water has to be poured in to get it to flush, imminent health hazards, closure issued, call after necessary repairs are made before opening; women’s restroom is required to have a receptacle with a lid; repair damaged wall behind toilet in women’s restroom and stall; pole located in food prep shall be smooth, easily cleanable, remove stickers from pole, repair damaged sheetrock and ceiling tiles in dry storage room; repair bathroom doors (chipping); repair loose cabinet doors at sink station; repaint board at buffet line, barewood and chipping paint observed; repair damaged floor tiles near mop sink; increase grout in prep area; ice shall be protected from contamination during storage, sensor must be above ice, observed sensor in ice; rusted screws inside the ice machine, screws shall be food-grade material; mixed valve faucets required at ware-washing sink, must be maintained and in good repair; non-food contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage of other food soiling that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of a corrosion-resistant, non-absorbent and smooth material, observed shelves on food prep tables with rust.
Cici’s Pizza, 3053 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 15
Purpose of inspection: compliance
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: unable to verify adequate sanitation at ware-washing facilities, mechanical or manual ware-washing methods insufficient, low temp machine temps at 84 degrees (must be 120), temp measuring device not registering, manual ware-washing sink never reached 110 degrees, got up to 94.4 but then went down to 64.4, additionally water must reach all three bays, only one of two faucets installed, equipment must meet original design; repair rear exit to show no daylight; replace/repair rusted shelving; repair cabinets at fountain machine; walk-in cooler doors and side panels must be smooth and easily cleanable; odor at restrooms way better, repair damaged panel in women’s restroom; hot water at hand sinks must reach 100 degrees, observed 95.5 degrees; will follow up once adequate means for proper sanitation provided
Cici’s Pizza, 3052 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 16
Purpose of inspection: compliance
Number of violations: 4
Reasons for violations: three-compartment sink faucets now reach all basins, proper ware-washing can now be performed, both faucets replaced, manager stated they will utilize three-compartment sinks until ware-washing machine is replaced or repaired; bathroom facilities in proper working order, no odor during time of follow-up, no water observed leaking; manager states walk-in cooler door is on order to be replaced; exit/back door still needs some work, daylight observed around edges, manager stated they will call locksmith for further repairs
Cactus City Nutrition, 2950 S. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 1
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 2
Reasons for violations: adequate hand-washing facilities required, disposable towels needed, corrected on site; single-service items must be stored 6 inches off the floor, additional shelving needed in dry storage closet
SW Sushihouse (Brookshire Brothers), 1807 W. Frank Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 24
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 12
Reasons for violations: persons in charge must be knowledgeable on foodborne illness risk factors and public health interventions, four priority items marked, will follow up in 14 days; bodily fluid cleanup kit with written procedures required to properly respond to vomit or diarrheal events, repeat; certified food manager required onsite at all times, staff unable to provide proof of certification; hot hold must be maintained at 135 degrees or above, sushi rice must be maintained hot or cold, no variance in place for HAACP-sushi rice; when utilizing a HAACP for sushi rice records must be maintained, no records on site for review; variance required for specialized processes, do not use specialized process until variance is approved; thermometers required to properly monitor temps, no thermometer onsite; general clean of racks of reach-in cooler under display/MT; repair damaged wall at hand sink; general clean required under equipment thick build-up observed; designated area required for personal items, corrected on site; post health permit and managers card for public
Cotton Patch Cafe, 3207 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 28
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: food employees shall utilize disposable paper towels after washing their hands to close faucet to prevent recontaminating hands, corrected on site; equipment must be properly designed and constructed and in good repair, observed damaged utensils and containers; food and non-food contact surfaces shall be kept free of grease deposits and other soil accumulations, observed parking pans with build-up of encrustations; equipment must be properly designed and in good repair, observed damaged rolling rack cover; cleaned equipment and utensils shall be stored in a clean, dry location where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination, observed dish crates stored directly on the floor; non-food contact surfaces shall be maintained clean, observed shelves in walk-in cooler with food debris build-up; observed build-up on rolling racks, general clean needed; observed debris in walk-in-freezer floor, general clean needed
Lone Star Charlie’s, 1910 E. Denman Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 28
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 24
Reasons for violations: hands shall be properly washed at designated hand sinks, employees shall utilize paper towel to turn off faucet; employees may not contact ready-to-eat foods with bare hands and shall use suitable utensils, observed various employees touching ready-to-eat foods with bare hands (bacon, toast, rolls, sausage); potential contamination by raw animal foods, food shall be stored according to food storage chart, observed raw ground beef above hot dogs; food shall be protected from cross contamination by storing the food in packages, covered containers or wrappings, observed food uncovered in reach-in coolers and walk-in cooler; protective covering needed when stacking containers, observed trays of bacon and sausage stacked without protective barrier, person in charge refused to discard; a chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for manual operation shall meet adequate concentration, unable to verify sanitation in sanitation buckets; equipment food contact surfaces such as ice makers shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold, observed black debris within ice machine; food and non-food contact surfaces shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations observed encrusted baking sheets; equipment food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch and stored in a clean container, observed soiled utensils in containers, observed containers and make table with old labels; raw or under-cooked foods that are served or sold shall be disclosed on menu, menu doesn’t state which items the consumer advisory is applicable to; person in charge has three assigned responsibilities-presence, demonstrations of knowledge and duties, person in charge shall comply with this code by having no violations of priority items during current inspection, five priority items relating to foodborne illness factors noted; food temperature devices shall be provided and readily accessible for use, manager stated food thermometers were in office; effective hair and beard restraints needed, corrected on site; cloths in use for wiping counters and other equipment surfaces shall be held between uses in an chemical sanitizer solution of adequate concentration, observed multiple soiled wiping cloths improperly stored; cleaned equipment and utensils shall be stored in a clean, dry, location where they are not exposed to splash, dust or other contamination and at least 6 inches off floor, observed improperly stored utensils in bins and ware-washing area; all utensils used for dispersing shall have a handle, handle shall be stored up; single service items shall be stored 6 inches off the floor, observed boxes of single-service items on the floor; gloves shall not be used for more than one task, observed employee handling raw food and plating ready-to-eat foods; non-food contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of a corrosion-resistant, non-absorbent and smooth material, observed kitchen prep tables with corrosion on surface; discard all damaged utensils; equipment, non-food contact surfaces shall be free of dust, dirt, food residue and other debris, observed food residue on all microwaves within facility; food shall be protected from contamination where it is not exposed to contamination, observed ice directly on food in walk-in freezer, repairs needed; non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues, observed soil residues on shelves and fans in walk-in coolers; physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean to ensure the protection and sanitary preparation of food, observed food debris and soil under kitchen equipment and pull out coolers (drawers)
Logan’s Roadhouse, 4201 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 1
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 0
Sake Cafe, 1905 Tulane Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: March 1
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 7
Reasons for violations: Hand sinks must be fully stocked and easily accessible at all times, rice cooker moved and stocked with soap and reminders needed, corrected on site; all food must be stored off the floor to prevent an environmental contamination, repeat; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer, corrected on site; replace damaged/rusted nails, must be smooth and easily cleanable; facility must be maintained, floors in main prep kitchen chipping; increase lighting in prep area must reach 50 foot candles, observed 26 foot candles; consumer advisory required for all raw or undercooked foods, no disclosure or reminder
Lia’s Kitchen, 208 E. Lufkin Ave., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 17
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 18
Reasons for violations: person in charge has three assigned responsibilities: presence, demonstrations of knowledge and duties, person in charge shall comply with this code by having no violations of priority items during current inspection; food shall be protected from cross contamination by separating raw animal foods during storage, observed improper food storage in reach-in coolers, raw animal product on shelves with ready-to-eat food; equipment food contact surfaces and utensils shall be clean to sight and touch, observed previous sticker labels on containers utilized for food storage in reach-in coolers; food and non-food contact surfaces shall be kept free of encrusted grease deposits and other soil accumulations, observed soil accumulation on pots stored in clean drying rack; equipment food contact surfaces such as ice makers shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil or mold, observed black debris within ice machine; a chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for mechanical operation shall meet adequate concentration, ware-washing not dispensing adequate chemical sanitation, unable to verify sanitation, three compartment sinks shall be used for manual ware washing; cold hold for time temperature control for safety food shall be held at 41 degrees or less, observed chicken at 51 degrees utilizing probe thermometer, person in charge stated chicken had been in cooler longer than four hours, corrected on site; ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold or discarded when held at a temperature of 41 degrees or less for a maximum of seven days, observed various containers without proper date-marking in reach-in coolers; chemical sanitizers, including chemical solutions generated on site, and other chemical antimicrobials applied to food contact surfaces shall be used at the appropriate concentration, observed chlorine chemical sanitation in sanitation buckets at 200 PPM which exceeds recommended concentration; equipment for cooling and holding cold food shall be sufficient in number and capacity to provide food temperatures, unable to verify proper ambient temperature of refrigeration unit under make table, refrigeration unit unable to maintain temperature of time/temperature control for safety food being held, food held less than 2 hours removed to working unit; time/temperature control for safety food shall be thawed under refrigeration completely submerged under running water or as part of the cooking process, observed improper thawing of beef on prep table; working containers holding food or food ingredients that are removed from their original packages shall be identified with common name of the food, observed unlabeled containers in reach-in coolers; single service articles may not be stored on toilet rooms to prevent contamination, observed single service paper towel rolls stored in toilet room/mop sink room; nonfood contact surfaces of equipment that are exposed to splash, spillage, or other food soiling or that require frequent cleaning shall be constructed of corrosion-resistant, non-absorbent and smooth material, observed cardboard utilized in reach-in coolers and on kitchen equipment, remove cardboard, repeat; non-food contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned at a frequency necessary to preclude accumulation of soil residues, observed soil residues on shelves in reach-in cooler near kitchen entry, corrected on site; materials for indoor ceiling surfaces shall be smooth, durable, easily cleanable and non-absorbent for areas subject to moisture such as food preparations areas, ware-washing areas and toilet rooms, observed absorbent porous ceiling tiles in food prep and ware-washing areas; physical facilities shall be maintained in good repair to prevent compromising the functionality of the physical facilities in order to serve their intended purpose, observed damaged wall around mop sink area in toilet room near exit door; physical facilities shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean to ensure the protection and sanitary preparation of food, observed food debris on wall in kitchen prep area, observed dust on AC return vents
Red Lobster No. 0876, 1919 S. First St., Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 17
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 11
Reasons for violations: All employees must obtain a food handlers card within 30 days of hire, 15 employees who have been employed longer than 30 days do not have valid cards (eight new members and 10 do not have valid certifications); thermometers required in all cold-holding units to monitor cold-hold temps; all food must stay covered during storage, this includes food stored in reach-in coolers, corrected on site; remove all damaged utensils and containers, must be smooth and easily cleanable; repair damaged floor tiles in walk-in cooler, observed damaged; a few spots in the prep room and dry storage need more grout at floor tiles to prevent build-up; increase lighting at prep line, measured 22-foot candles with light meter, must reach 50-foot candles; general clean of AC return above mechanical ware-washing machine needed; general clean of walls behind equipment in prep area; repair damaged handle on lobster tank; repair damaged door on small line reach-in cooler; note: asterisk needed on fresh fish menu for consumer advisory
Cheddars Scratch Kitchen, 3901 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 22
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 6
Reasons for violations: general clean of storage racks, build-up observed; discard damaged containers and cutting boards; repairs required in walk-in freezer, ice build-up observed, repeat x2; clean/replace rusted AC vents in prep room; grout needed along fry line; replace absorbent ceiling tiles in prep room, must be nonabsorbent
Cafe Del Rio, 2301 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin
Date of inspection: Feb. 23
Purpose of inspection: routine
Number of violations: 8
Reasons for violations: hands must be properly washed between tasks and gloves must be changed, verbal guidance given to members of staff and management; increase weather strip near exit in prep room, daylight observed; only a smooth wedding band allowed for employees working directly with food, corrected on site; wiping cloths must be stored clean and dry or in sanitizer, several wiping cloths on prep counters, corrected on site; physical facilities must be maintained in clean repair; clean/repair rusted AC vents; repair chipping flooring in prep room; designated area required for all personal items, corrected on site
