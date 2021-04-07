One year after COVID-19 upended live performances, the Angelina Arts Alliance has announced two upcoming performances scheduled for The Pines Theater in May.
The shows include the multi-award-winning family group The Isaacs at 7 p.m. May 1 and the official live No. 1 tribute show to Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper, “Winter Dance Party,” at 7 p.m. May 8.
Tickets to both shows are on sale now at AngelinaArts.org or can be purchased by calling 633-5454.
“The Pines Theater will be seated at 100% capacity for these performances,” said Jennifer Allen, Angelina Arts Alliance executive director, in a press release.
“We are thrilled to be back presenting shows at the Pines Theater. We acknowledge that COVID-19 is still with us, but we trust our patrons to make the best health decisions for themselves,” she said. “As always, we ask our patrons to conduct a self-assessment before attending any performance and we encourage patrons to wear a mask as an extra safety measure. Our volunteers and staff will continue to wear a mask and other precautionary measures will be taken. Ultimately, it is time to get back to experiencing live music the way it was meant to be experienced. We are deeply grateful for the generous support of our community during these challenging times.”
Frequent performers at the Grand Ole Opry and regulars on the Gaither Homecoming videos and concert series and RFD’s Country’s Family Reunion programs, The Isaacs are a Nashville-based multi-award-winning family group.
“Their unique style showcases tight family harmony and blends their multi-genre musical influences of bluegrass, rhythm and blues, folk, country and southern gospel,” the release states.
Known for their high-profile collaborations, The Isaacs count among their fans such musical legends as Reba McEntire, Dolly Parton, Alison Krauss, Alabama, Big & Rich, Trisha Yearwood, Merle Haggard and Paul Simon, according to the release.
Tickets are $30-$40.
John Mueller’s “Winter Dance Party” ® is the official live and authentic re-creation of Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens and The Big Bopper’s final tour and the only show endorsed by the Holly, Valens and Richardson estates, the release states.
Each performance includes more than two hours of entertainment featuring hit songs of the 1950s era, including “That’ll Be The Day,” “Peggy Sue,” “Oh, Boy,” “Rave On,” “La Bamba,” “Chantilly Lace” and more.
John Mueller, the critically acclaimed former star of the U.S. touring version of the London/Broadway hit musical “Buddy…the Buddy Holly Story,” performs as Buddy Holly, while Linwood Sasser stars as The Big Bopper and Ray Anthony performs as Ritchie Valens. The four-piece band (guitar, drums, stand-up bass and sax) includes Grammy Award-winning Mike Acostaon on saxophone.
Tickets are $35-$45.
