Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is offering a free multi-pronged approach to helping Deep East Texas businesses thrive and get individuals back to work or on a path to sustainable careers.
Job fairs
Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas will hold job fairs across the 12-county region.
In-person and virtual assistance with registering, preparing for and attending the events is available at the six workforce centers.
■ The Hiring Red White & You! Job Fair is a giant, statewide hiring opportunity from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at VFW Memorial Post 1836, 1800 Ford Chapel Road in Lufkin.
Veterans, their families and the public will be able to meet with employers, apply for open positions and ask questions. This year, the fair is being hosted in person at the VFW and through an online platform. Thanks to many community partners, physical locations throughout the region will be open with access to the internet, computers and assistance for job seekers.
■ The Tyson Foods hiring event will be from 9 a.m. to noon every Monday and Wednesday in November. There are immediate job openings in the Nacogdoches County business. Interview with the recruiter at 235 N. University St. in Nacogdoches.
■ Whataburger will hold its hiring event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 9, 16, 23 and 30. There are immediate job openings in the Nacogdoches County business. Interview with the recruiter at 235 N. University St. Nacogdoches.
■ Tyson Foods will be holding a hiring event to fill openings in its Shelby County business from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 29. Interview with the recruiter at 145 Catco Drive in Center.
Check with the local workforce centers for more in-person hiring events to be scheduled.
Sign up for Jobs News by texting DETX to (855) 502-0026.
Employers are encouraged to participate in the hiring events by calling 639-1351 or emailing mclark@detwork.org.
Pop-up workforce centers
The 12-county region is large, and getting to a workforce center in a neighboring county may be a challenge. To bring services closer to rural communities, Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas is partnering with local organizations and offering pop-up centers each week in outlying locations.
Just as they do when they visit a workforce center, individuals will have access to useful tools for finding a job, improving skills, and furthering or changing careers. A sampling of the free services offered include: job readiness, resume assistance, job placement, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops and support services.
■ 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Newton County Public Library, 212 High St., Newton
■ 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce, 611 W. Columbia St., San Augustine
■ 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 10, Hemphill Housing Authority, 102 Ash St., Hemphill
■ 1-6 p.m. Nov. 16, Groveton Public Library, 126 W. First St., Groveton
■ 9 a.m. to noon May 12, Coldspring Area Public Library, 14221 Highway 150 west, Coldspring
■ 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 18, Allen Shivers Library & Museum, 302 N. Charlton St., Woodville
■ 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 23, San Augustine County Chamber of Commerce, 611 W. Columbia St., San Augustine
Workforce Centers are open
The six Workforce Solutions Deep East Texas centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Specialists are available to help with: job readiness, resume assistance, job search, skills training, paid work experience, virtual workshops and support services. Individuals can book an appointment with a workforce specialist.
■ Angelina County, 639-1351, 210 N. John Redditt Drive, Lufkin
■ Houston County, 544-7859, 1505 S. Fourth St., Crockett
■ Jasper County, (409) 384-9031, 799 W. Gibson, Ste. 300, Jasper
■ Nacogdoches County, 560-1441, 235 N. University Drive, Nacogdoches
■ Polk County, 327-5421, 1241 W. Church, Ste. 300, Livingston
■ Shelby county, 598-2468, 145 Catco Drive, Center
Those who have symptoms or a diagnosis of COVID-19 or those who have been in contact with anyone with symptoms or diagnosis of COVID-19, should call for virtual assistance.
