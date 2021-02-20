Lufkin has eight of its nine water wells operational, though two are still on backup power, a release by city communications director Jessica Pebsworth states.
Oncor told the city to expect to have electricity restored to the wells shortly. The ninth well will likely be out for a few days due to mechanical issues caused by the first ice storm, but this shouldn’t be an issue as the other eight wells can overcome the outage, the release states.
This is why the city has so many water wells, according to the release.
“It is important to keep in mind that today is the first day we will consistently be above freezing,” the release states. “That will allow breaks to show that were previously masked by frozen pipes and low water pressure.”
Pebsworth asked residents to check homes and businesses throughout the weekend for leaks, because leaks that may not have been apparent before could become noticeable with the thawing weather. Businesses, especially, have been a large challenge, the release states.
“It was a long night for our water-leak task force and call center as they worked around the clock, responding to private homes and businesses for meter shut-off and two major main breaks,” her release states.
“Those two main breaks were repaired overnight. As of this moment, there are no major main breaks that have not been repaired or isolated.”
