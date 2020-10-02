Lufkin police are asking for public assistance in their search for De’Undra Price, 26, who is wanted in connection with a drive-by shooting in late June.
Price is a Black male, approximately 5-foot-8-inches and 180 pounds. Police consider him armed and dangerous and ask those keeping an eye out to call immediately and to not confront him.
Anyone with information on Price’s location can call (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous, a Facebook post by LPD says.
Price is wanted in connection to a drive-by shooting in which police say he and three others fired shots at four young children and two adults in the 600 block of East Grove Avenue. Nobody was injured in the incident.
Price has been arrested for numerous offenses, including: criminal trespass, assault causing bodily injury to a family member, revocation of probation for criminal trespass, failure to identify (giving false or fictitious information), continuous violence against a family member, assault, credit card abuse, evading arrest/detention, assault/family violence with a previous conviction, credit card abuse, revocation of probation for assault causing bodily injury to a family member, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct (discharging a firearm), parole violation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a penalty group 2 controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
