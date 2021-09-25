The Angelina National Forest and the Sabine National Forest are decommissioning several of the forest’s old, worn and closed camping loops, including closed loops at Caney Creek Boat Ramp, Sandy Creek Boat Ramp and Red Hill Lake.
This work includes removing broken picnic tables, damaged fire rings and grills, remediating tent pads and removing compacted soil and roadbeds.
In addition, the U.S. Forest Service is recycling the asphalt by milling it and donating it to the counties to use in their road maintenance. Decommissioning these sites will return these areas to a more natural state.
Additionally, the recreation areas continue to offer recreation opportunities for the public.
“The ANF and SNF are not closing any campground or recreation facilities,” district ranger Kempton Cooper said. “This process has taken several years to come to fruition and is now being implemented and allows us to return these sites to their natural state.
‘‘Our goal is to serve the public and remain good stewards of the infrastructure we oversee. In addition, decommissioning these unused sites allows us to better focus our time and resources on the public’s recreation areas.”
Anyone with questions or concerns can call the Angelina National Forest and the Sabine National Forest at 897-1068.
