The National Forests and Grasslands in Texas will conduct prescribed burn operations over the next few months.
The prescribed burn areas will be marked with signs as needed to include signboards and electronic road signs. Those near national forests may see smoke columns, reduced visibility in low-lying areas and additional traffic along Forest Service roads.
“The public may see a helicopter overhead, smoke columns rising, and smoke settling in low-lying areas at night,” said Jamie Sowell, the fire management officer for the National Forests and Grasslands in Texas. “We post our prescribed burns on our website the morning of the burn; also, on our fire information page are maps of the proposed burn areas, which are updated regularly.”
Prescribed burning dramatically reduces the chances of a wildfire spreading out of control. Therefore, controlled burning protects subdivisions, businesses and transportation corridors from potential wildfires, Sowell said.
Prescribed burns benefit wildlife habitat by removing dead and dying vegetation from the understory, which improves the availability of forage and the quality of browse for wildlife. Reducing the underbrush also improves brood and nesting habitat for turkey, quail, deer, and other wildlife species.
“Our primary concern is for the safety of the public,” Sowell said. “We want the public to know what we’re doing when we conduct burns in the national forest. These are controlled fires conducted by experienced, qualified firefighters who work as a team to ignite, monitor, and ensure the fire stays within the established control lines.”
The Forest Service only burns when environmental conditions are most favorable based on weather forecasts from the National Weather Service.
For those with respiratory problems, the Forest Service recommends closing windows and ventilating their homes by using their air conditioning or heating system. Some may want to leave the area until the smoke clears.
East Texans sensitive to smoke should contact the local Ranger’s District Office to provide information so that the Forest Service can notify residents in advance of planned burns. If drivers encounter smoke on the road, they should reduce their speed and use low beam lights to become more visible to other traffic.
