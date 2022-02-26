Artist Narong Tintamusik will display his work in an upcoming exhibition in the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery on the Angelina College campus. An artist’s reception will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the ACA foyer.
Artist Narong Tintamusik will share his considerable talents in an exhibition titled “The Tides Swallow My Secrets” opening Monday in the Angelina Center for the Arts Gallery on the Angelina College campus.
An artist’s reception will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the ACA foyer.
Narong will be creating a large-scale, site-specific painting on the main curved gallery wall. The artwork will be created from scratch and in-person during the installation of the artwork, according to gallery curator Le’Anne Alexander.
Narong’s work is a combination of painting and installation: He sculpts painted materials into 3D forms and arranges them in a manner that interacts with the gallery space.
“Since painting is traditionally reserved for a flat application on canvas, this is a unique approach to the medium,” Alexander said.
Born in Dallas, Narong lived in Bangkok, Thailand, for 10 years. Later, he earned his undergraduate degree in biology — with a minor in visual arts — from the University of Texas at Dallas. He has exhibited his art work in such locations as New York, Canada and Germany. A 2015 recipient of the DeGoyler Memorial Fund from the Dallas Museum of Art, Narong currently is part of the Artist Co-op 500X Gallery.
In his bio, Narong is open about the childhood trauma helping to drive his creative nature and says while he is “generally at peace with what transpired,” the process of creating art “helps reconcile the youth that was tarnished and lost.”
Narong’s works often explore themes of “trauma, memory and innocence” stemming from his personal experiences. He states much of his work is a direct reflection of his upbringing in Thailand — “Memories of Thai ghost stories, national parks, Buddhist teachings” are integral elements to his creativity.
“To gain greater understanding of one’s nature means one must directly confront our shadows.”
The exhibition will run through March 25. The gallery and the reception are free to the public
