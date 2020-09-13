An unknown man forced himself inside a residence in the 400 block of Locke Street sometime between 6:45 a.m. and 4 p.m. Friday and stole three Social Security cards, $5,000, a tire tool, a permanent resident card and a briefcase.
A man robbed a woman at Motel 6 in the 1100 block of Timberland Drive at 8:10 a.m. Friday.
Robert D. Summerlin, 55, of Zavalla, was arrested by Lufkin Police at 11:48 a.m. Friday after scanning the wrong barcode for a Lew’s Classic Pro Reel, a DVD and batter clips at a store in the 2500 block of Daniel McCall Drive.
Edward J. Coleman was arrested by Lufkin Police at 1:01 p.m. Friday for stealing a package of T-bone steaks from a store in the 800 block of Timberland Drive.
Someone reported a forgery involving $200 in the 1600 block of Atkinson Drive at 10:51 p.m. Friday.
The Lufkin Police Department arrested Christopher Martin, 41, of Center, for public intoxication.
The Diboll Police Department arrested Patrick Darnell Green, age unavailable, of Lufkin, for having no drivers license.
The Hudson Police Department arrested Scotty Wayne Mangum, 36, of Austin, for the burglary of a building.
The Texas Department of Public Safety arrested Savannah Nelson, age unavailable, of Huntington, for driving while intoxicated.
The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests late Friday or early Saturday. Arrests and charges include: Raiford Bradley Durham, 37, of Lufkin, for possession of a penalty group 1 controlled substance; and Daniel Ripley Davison, 59, of Bryan, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated for the second time.
The Angelina County Jail housed 236 inmates as of 12:25 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.