Well, for the umpteenth time of celebrating Black History Month, the question remains: “Is Black History Month necessary?” This age-old question begs for the presumptive counter question: “Is the history of any people necessary?”
If the answer is “yes,” the answer to the previous question is obvious. To single out a particular race of people, disregarding, ignoring or otherwise downplaying their contributions, and, yes, lack of contributions, to society is nothing short of a prejudicial endeavor to display a negative view toward a person, group or opponent.
There would be no necessity for Black History Month, day or celebration if there were Black inclusion in every aspect of human education and experiences.
For those who are truly interested in the necessity of Black history, I refer you to Gary Stallard’s column in The Lufkin Daily News, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021. I have never seen a more sincere, comprehensive, nonpartisan presentation on this subject. He draws out, through his own experiences, day by day, year by year, experience by experience his growing up in a partisan society. His experiences and education from these experiences represent how we need to come together as a state, nation and as a world.
I, as Gary did, grew up being taught about famous people with positive adjectives before their names — Honest Abe, Truthful George (Washington), Adventurous Christopher Columbus, etc.
But these were “his”tory, not “my” story.
The color of my skin did not qualify me as a character for the history books. Even the fictious books presented heroes of a different complexion from mine — Captain Marvel, Superman, Batman, Robin. Characters presented with complexions as mine did not save Gotham City, did not come to the rescue of damsels, did not fight against the bad guys.
This is not to say that Blacks who were “good guys” did not exist. Oh! They did exist in groves. They were just not given recognition. Thurgood Marshall, astronaut Mae Jemison, Eli Whitney, Eugene Bullard, James Baldwin, etc., were all unknown to the history books.
During my early life (eons ago) I would more likely read about “Little Black Sambo,” “Amos & Andy,” “The Little Rascals” and the “Little Gingerbread Boy.”
The Gingerbread Boy was a character of brown skin who could (stereotypically) run really fast. The stigma of inferiority in those days was deeply ingrained in books read by minority children.
It has been said by an unknown writer, “He who starts the race last must run twice as fast or forever remain behind.”
Gary Stallard found himself behind in his search for Black accomplishments. But, according to his opinion, he was willing to double his efforts and, as a result, he found a James Baldwin, a Thurgood Marshall, a Eugene Bullard, a Harriett Tubman, a Willie Mays — all of whom had brown skin and made comparable history to society.
So the question in here answered in the positive, “yes, Black History Month is necessary!”
So, Mr. and Mrs. School Board member, Mr. and Mrs. Superintendent of Schools, we have started the race of Black inclusion last, why not work twice as fast to prevent from forever remaining behind?
